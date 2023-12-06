High school boys basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Region 18

Ending in a commanding performance, the Parowan Rams saw off the Water Canyon Wildcats in a decisive 63-31 victory. Parowan improved to 2-4, as the Wildcats’ record dropped to 1-1. Hunter Bettridge led the Rams with 14 points, alongside contributing performances from Austin Edwards with nine points including a 3-pointer, and a trio of eight-point performances each making two 3-pointers, namely Kyson Fobert, Will Eisenach, and McQuade Abbott. David Barlow was the top performer for the Wildcats with 10 points.

Nonregion

The Gunnison Valley Bulldogs conquered the Rockwell Marshals in a 57-43 win, boosting the Bulldogs’ record to 2-3 as the Marshals fell to 1-1. Leading the charge for the Bulldogs was Tyson Tucker with 13 points including a 3-pointer, closely followed by Jet Hill with 12 points. For the Marshals, Luke Henderson netted 13 points while Roman Haueter added 10 points helped by two 3-pointers.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels claimed a decisive 73-57 victory over Taylorsville Warriors, improving the Sentinels’ standing to 3-2, while the Warriors slipped to 0-3. In a standout performance, Will Lindsay of the Sentinels scored 33 points. Notable performances for the Warriors were Bronson Dallimore with 21 points and a 3-pointer, and Daniel Healy who put up 12 points powered by four 3-pointers. Adding to the Sentinels’ victory, Jake Allen contributed with eight points and two 3-pointers to the game.

In a thrilling overtime match, the Carbon Dinos eked out a narrow victory over the Grand Red Devils, 68-64. This result elevates the Dinos’ record to 2-2, while pushing the Red Devils to 2-4. Zeke Willson delivered a leading performance with 19 points for the Dinos, followed by Kahner Raby with 13 points and Ryker Butler with 12 points. For the Red Devils, Lane Berry led the team with 22 points, with supporting contributions from Jason McKinney with 14 points and Trace York and JT Dowd with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The North Summit Braves overcame the Rowland Hall Winged Lions with a decisive 68-46 win. This raises the Braves’ standing to 3-2, while the Winged Lions now have a 2-3 record. The Braves saw Steele Vernon and McKayson Pace both added 19 points, with Vernon sinking two 3-pointers and Pace contributing one. Buck Sargent brought in an impressive 16 points and rounded up 19 rebounds. Representing the Winged Lions, Yeshi Tsering made a valiant effort with 24 points, including four 3-pointers.

Maintaining their strong form, the Ogden Tigers outperformed the Providence Hall Patriots in a 73-58 victory. This result accelerates the Tigers’ record to 5-1, while the Patriots drop to a 1-5 standing. Leading the charge for the Tigers, Stockton Marriott scored an impressive 24 points, including three 3-pointers. He received ample support from Bingham Call and Jesse Jones who contributed 14 and 11 points respectively. On the Patriots’ side, Dallin Wells delivered 16 points, and Dawson McDermaid added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Pleasant Grove Vikings emerged victorious over the Payson Lions with a score of 75-66. This result brings both teams to a 2-2 record for the season. Ty Palmer led the Vikings scoring 18 points, including three 3-pointers, with additional contributions from Clay Hansen who scored 12 points and hit three 3-pointers. Kamika Wesley had a strong performance for the Lions with 15 points, while Cooper Swasey and Legend Reynoso added 13 and 11 points respectively.

In a closely fought contest, the South Sevier Rams edged the Delta Rabbits in a 53-50 victory. The win takes the Rams to a 5-2 lead while pushing the Rabbits to a 2-3 record for the season. Rams’ Stockton Roberts topped the scoring with 20 points, contributing four 3-pointers, followed by Jaggar Redd and Brace Brindley with 17 and 14 points respectively. On the Rabbits’ side, Cai Henderson led with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, alongside Bronco Bundy who added 15 points and two 3-pointers.

In their latest match, the Hillcrest Huskies triumphed over the Kearns Cougars in a 53-43 victory. This result boosts the Huskies’ record to 4-1, while the struggling Cougars continue to search for their first win with a 0-4 record. Damani Wilkerson led the scoring for the Huskies with 14 points, including a 3-pointer, supported by Zach Tanner with 12 points and a 3-pointer. On the Cougars’ side, Ivan Kaufusi delivered 14 points, with Mauricio Lemus, Anywan Kuang, and Isaac Cervantes each putting up 6 points.

In a nerve-wracking overtime match, the Morgan Trojans snatched a victory against the American Heritage Patriots, 71-67. The win improves the Trojans’ record to 2-4, while the Patriots now stand at 3-4. The Trojans saw a remarkable performance from Bracken Saunders who scored 25 points, including one 3-pointer. Jake Hansen and Kolton Asay contributed 11 and 9 points each, with each landing two and three 3-pointers respectively. On the Patriots’ side, West Larson scored an impressive 21 points, including four 3-pointers, while Niwhai Winitana added 17 points, hitting three from beyond the arc.

The Tintic Miners clinched a 71-58 victory over the Pinnacle Panthers, bringing their record to 4-2, while the Panthers move to 1-1. For the Miners, Cole Ward and Haygen Jameson both turned in 20 points, with Ward making two 3-pointers and Jameson adding one. Stockton Hansen wasn’t far behind with 19 points and two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Panthers had a star in Cole Barton who accounted for a game-leading 36 points.

In an explosive turnaround, the North Sevier Wolves put up 30 points in the third quarter to overcome the Milford Tigers in a 58-49 victory. This win elevated the Wolves’ record to 2-2, while the Tigers dropped to 1-2. Greyson Bennett was the top scorer for the Wolves, racking up 21 points, including sinking four 3-pointers, while Kade Johnson chipped in with 15 points and three 3-pointers. The Tigers saw a strong performance from Kilo Tsosie, who tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Sadler Barnes, who scored 16 points, knocked down four 3-pointers, and snagged six steals.

The Panguitch Bobcats beat the Enterprise Wolves 58-48, boosting their record to 4-1 and bringing the Wolves down to 2-1 for the season. Remme Chappell led the Bobcats with a compelling performance of 19 points and eight rebounds, while teammate Cache Eyre added 17 points, two 3-pointers, and snatched nine rebounds. Notably, for the Wolves, Brady Crouch led with 14 points and put up two 3-pointers, with Parker Holt following closely with 12 points.

The Bryce Valley Mustangs captured a solid 50-38 win over the Millard Eagles. The Mustangs advanced their record to 1-2 as the Eagles slipped to 0-5. For the Mustangs, Zaren Roberts racked up 16 points hitting two 3-pointers, while Rustyn Chenoweth added another 14 points punctuated by four 3-pointers. The Eagles’ top scorers were Derk Memmott with 12 points and a 3-pointer and Stockton Stevens contributing 10 points and one 3-pointer.

The APA West Valley Eagles secured a solid 63-53 victory over the Summit Academy Bears, pushing the Eagles’ record to 5-2 and bringing the Bears down to 3-6 for the season. Komy Ocwor was the star for the Eagles, amassing a phenomenal 34 points, with teammates Sharmaarkay Mbwera and Peter Hakim contributing 15 and 13 points respectively. For the Bears, Colbyn Draper put up a valiant fight, scoring 26 points.

In a neck-and-neck encounter, the Ridgeline Riverhawks came away with a signature non-region victory over the Bingham Miners, 65-62. The victory increases the Riverhawks’ record to 4-1, while the Miners now stand at 2-2. Carson Cox led the scoring for the Riverhawks with a fantastic display, putting up 29 points, including four from beyond the arc. Diego Vazquez followed closely with 15 points and three 3-pointers. On the Miners’ side, Luke West and Stockton Tueller each scored 17 points, with West sinking two 3-pointers and Tueller three.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

