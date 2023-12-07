Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 
High school boys basketball: Balanced scoring and Dutch DowDell’s 30 points lift Olympus over Weber

The Olympus Titans defeated the Weber Warrior, 69-60, at the 6A-5A Challenge at Davis High School on Thursday

By Matthew Harris
Weber High School boys basketball team plays against Olympus High School as part of the 6A-5A High School Challenge at Davis High School in Kaysville on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

KAYSVILLE — In the eyes of 27-year Olympus boys basketball coach Matt Barnes, the Titans entered Thursday’s matchup with a 3-0 Weber team still trying to figure things out.

After all, Olympus had only played two games and seen fewer game days than Thursdays so far this season.

By game’s end, the Titans sure looked like they’d figured some things out, as Olympus carried out a 69-60 win over the previously unbeaten Weber Warriors in the second game of the 6A-5A Challenge at Davis High School on Thursday afternoon. Olympus shot 62.5% from the field in the second half and methodically pulled away from Weber in the third quarter with a 21-13 advantage.

The balanced Olympus offensive attack was led by a season-high 30 points from senior Dutch DowDell who went 12 of 20 from the field, while senior Jordan Barnes registered a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Senior Reef Smylie also put in 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting, most of which happened in the third quarter as he and DowDell took turned 1-2 punching the Warriors into submission.

“That’s been the dynamic of our team for years is that everybody can score on the court,” Barnes said. “We all score in different ways. It’s still early, and we gotta figure some things out … It’s a process, but we’re doing pretty good.”

merlin_3009851.jpg

Weber High School’s Brandon Crockett defends Olympus High School’s Reef Smylie on the drive during a boys basketball game as part of the 6A-5A High School Challenge at Davis High School in Kaysville on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_3009855.jpg

Weber High School’s Hunter Schenk dunks the ball during a boys basketball game against Olympus High School as part of the 6A-5A High School Challenge at Davis High School in Kaysville on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_3009867.jpg

Olympus High School’s Gavin Lowe shoots a layup during a boys basketball game against Weber High School as part of the 6A-5A High School Challenge at Davis High School in Kaysville on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_3009853.jpg

Olympus High School team members cheer during a boys basketball game against Weber High School as part of the 6A-5A High School Challenge at Davis High School in Kaysville on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Olympus won the game.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_3009857.jpg

Weber High School boys basketball team plays against Olympus High School as part of the 6A-5A High School Challenge at Davis High School in Kaysville on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_3009883.jpg

Weber High School boys basketball team plays against Olympus High School as part of the 6A-5A High School Challenge at Davis High School in Kaysville on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Olympus had to overcome strong performances from Weber seniors Hunter Schenck and Malachi Spencer. Schenck dropped 27 points on a heavy shooting load, 11 of 21 from the field. Spencer finished with 18 points and seven rebounds on 8 of 12 shooting. The athleticism of the duo was evident as well as they rocked the rim more than a couple of times.

“Weber was 3-0,” Barnes said. We’re on game three just trying to figure some things out. (Schenck)’s a really good player. They have a few really good players.”

For at least the first few moments, Weber was the one landing its punches as the Warriors opened the game with a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer. Far be it from the Titans to roll over early, they fired right back with a 12-0 run and took the lead.

In the second quarter, the two squads went back and forth with lead changes, but it was a 3-pointer as the first half closed from Olympus senior Will Blanck, his only points of the game, that gave the Titans the lead for good. Cue the third-quarter pummeling, and the Titans led by as much as 17 points in the fourth quarter before Weber balanced the boat.

The 6A-5A Challenge continues on Friday with Olympus taking on Syracuse, while Weber faces Woods Cross.

