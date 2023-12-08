High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

The American Fork Cavemen secured a 65-49 victory over the White, Texas Longhorns as part of the Lehi Holiday Hoopfest. Guiding the Cavemen (3-2) to their win was Tiger Cuff, who led the team with 16 points, including a 3-pointer. He was well supported by Blake Rawson and Jared Shepherd who added 12 and 11 points respectively, with Shepherd landing three 3-pointers. The Cavemen took an early lead and maintained it throughout the game. On the Longhorns’ side, S. Cruz was the top scorer with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. J. Thrower and J. Price contributed 9 points each, but their efforts weren’t enough to lead their team to a win.

The Valley Buffaloes claimed victory over the Monticello Buckaroos with a score of 65-42 at the Sevier Valley Center tournament. This win pushes the Buffaloes’ record to 5-2, and the Buckaroos drop to a 1-4 record. Bodie Cox of the Buffaloes topped the scoreboard with 15 points, landing five 3-pointers. Teammates Jace and Johnny Cox made substantial contributions as well, both putting up 10 points. On the Buckaroos’ side, Mason Atwood led the team with 11 points, followed closely by Kaden Pehrson who chipped in another 10 points.

The Westlake Thunder took the win against the Brighton Bengals 62-54 in a game played at Skyridge High School. This victory boosts the Thunder’s record to 2-3, with the Bengals shifting to a 3-3 standing. For the Thunder, Graydin Anderson led the team with a high score of 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Jace Adams and Symon Sua also made significant contributions, posting 14 and 13 points respectively. On the Bengals’ side, Josh Mawhinney topped the team’s score with 14 points, followed closely by Nash Matheson and Luke Christensen, each tallying 11 points. Christensen and Carson Janke recorded the team’s 3-pointers.

The Olympus Titans recorded a convincing victory over the Syracuse Titans at Davis High School with a final score of 82-42. This win sees Olympus improve their standing to 4-1, while Syracuse moves to a 3-3 record. Reef Smylie, Dutch DowDell, and Jordan Barnes led scoring for Olympus with 24, 20, and 20 points respectively. DowDell stood out from downtown, netting four 3-pointers. Representing Syracuse, Terik Hamblin led with 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Hudson Hess followed up with nine points, featuring three triples.

In a closely contested game at the Sevier Valley Center, the Green River Pirates edged out the Escalante Moquis by a single point, with a final score of 48-47. This narrow victory increases the Pirates’ record to 3-1, while the Moquis now stand at 1-4. Raul Mendoza of the Pirates led all scorers with 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Jason Hernandez added nine points to Green River’s total. On the Moquis’ side, Korbin Young and Jaken Cottam carried their team’s scoring with impressive tallies of 17 and 16 points, respectively.

The Wendover Wildcats decisively outplayed the Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders, landing a heavy 72-33 victory in the West Wendover Tournament. Damion Rodriguez led the Wildcats (3-1) with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, while Jared Guzman and Shawn Duboise contributed 14 points each, with Duboise netting two 3-pointers. On the Marauders’ side (0-2), Andre Loya was the major scorer with 19 points, yet the team’s efforts fell short against the Wildcats. Despite their advantage in free throws made, the Marauders couldn’t narrow down the Wildcats’ dominant lead established in the first half.

In a closely contested game at Davis High School, the Weber Warriors emerged victorious over the Woods Cross Wildcats with a score of 54-51. This win takes the Warriors’ record to 5-1, while the Wildcats are still looking for their first win, with a 0-5 record. Hunter Schenck led the charge for the Warriors, contributing 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Tyler Payne also had a notable performance with 13 points and 8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Bryson Watson stood out as the top scorer with 20 points, two 3-pointers, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Hunter Jackson also put up a strong display, contributing 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

The St. Joseph Jayhawks pulled off a definitive victory over the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles, closing with a score of 58-41. The Jayhawks opened up a significant lead in the first quarter, scoring 25 points compared to the Eagles’ five, and maintained their edge throughout the game. Notably for St. Joseph (2-2), Gavin Donovan put 16 points on the board, including two 3-pointers, while teammates Mikey McCrea and Gavin Wolf each contributed eight points. Despite the loss, Freedom Prep (1-4) saw stellar performance from Ezra C., who scored 21 points and a 3-pointer, and from Wyatt J., who wrapped up the game with 10 points including two 3-pointers.

Manila pulled off a victory over Little Snake River, Wyo., ending the game with a score of 54-40. Dominating through each quarter, Manila built an advantage that Little Snake River, Wyo., couldn’t overcome.Top scorer for Manila was Wyatt Muir, tallying 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Additionally, Brackin Lail and Ben Lall each contributed 11 points. For Little Snake River, Ervey Marques led the scoring with 21 points, making an impression with five 3-pointers.

In a game played at Sky View High School, the Bear River Bears secured a win over the Desert Hills Thunder with a score of 62-48. This victory extends the Bears’ impressive record to 7-1, while the Thunder falls to a 3-3 record. Kyver Jensen, Gehrig Marble, and Kash Avery collectively led the Bears’ offense. Jensen recorded 12 points, a 3-pointer, three rebounds, six assists, and a block, while Marble scored 11 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and compiled six assists. Avery also contributed 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Eli Allred spearheaded the efforts for the Thunder, scoring 19 points, including a 3-pointer. Ben Chase also provided a strong performance, scoring 14 points and landing two 3-pointers.

In a game played at Manti High School, the Juab Wasps have bested the Union Cougars with a final score of 41-34. This win improves the Wasps’ record to 6-1, while the Cougars fall to 2-7. Austin Park was the leading scorer for the Wasps, pouring in 16 points including one made from beyond the arc. Owen Bailey also contributed with 9 points, including a 3-pointer. On the Cougars’ side, Gideon Owen was the standout performer with 14 points. Wayke Olsen also added to the Union’s efforts by scoring 10 points, including one 3-pointer.

In a tightly contested game at Manti High School, the South Summit Wildcats maintained their unbeaten streak with a victory over the Manti Templars, 59-56. This result pushes the Wildcats’ record to an impressive 9-0, while the Templars now stand at 5-2. Logan Woolstenhulme was the standout performer for the Wildcats, amassing a remarkable 27 points. Britton Woolstenhulme and Gage Mckee also made critical contributions, both adding 9 points to the team’s total. On the Templars’ side, Reggie Frischknecht led with 16 points, closely followed by Jessen Barton who tallied 15 points, which included three 3-pointers. Hunter Stevens also added to the efforts, scoring 11 points.

In an exciting overtime clash at Green Canyon, the undefeated Green Canyon Wolves snatched a narrow victory over the Layton Christian Eagles with a score of 67-64. This result elevates the Wolves to an unblemished 7-0 record, while the Eagles drop to 3-3. For the Wolves, Jared Anderson stole the show with a massive 35 points, including four 3-pointers. Layker Ward also made significant contributions with 10 points and three 3-pointers. On the Eagles’ side, Tyrin Jones led the charge scoring 23 points including a 3-pointer. Luka Kulundzic was also instrumental with 16 points, of which four were three-point shots.

In an intense overtime match at Skyridge High School, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs edged past the Copper Hills Grizzlies with a final score of 77-73. This sees the Mustangs’ record improve to 4-2, while the Grizzlies move to a 1-5 standing. Luke Johnson carried the offensive workload for the Mustangs with 21 points, including two 3-pointers, while Sean Felts added another 18 points towards the victory. For the Grizzlies, Isaiah Reiser delivered an outstanding performance, dropping a massive 32 points with four 3-pointers, and also contributing in other aspects with three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Tyler McVey also added significantly to the Grizzlies’ total, with 16 points, a 3-pointer, seven rebounds, and four assists.

In a game held at Davis High School, the Davis Darts managed to secure a victory over the Viewmont Vikings with a score of 54-45. This win improves the Darts’ record to 5-2, while the Vikings’ record now stands at 1-5. Zach Fisher was the Darts’ leading scorer with 12 points and six rebounds. Coleman Atwater and Ike Morgan also had significant contributions with 11 and 10 points respectively, both assisting with rebounds and steals. On the Vikings’ side, Max Draper stood out with 17 points, including three 3-pointers and five rebounds. Max Larsen contributed 8 points with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

In an engaging matchup played at Hillcrest, the Cedar Valley Aviators took the victory over the Hillcrest Huskies with a final score of 57-46. With this triumph, the Aviators advance their record to 2-1, while the Huskies are now at 4-3. For the Aviators, Heath Christensen led the pack by scoring 12 points, including a 3-pointer, while also adding three rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Scott Sorenson, Hunter Larson, and Obed Borrel also played vital roles, each netting 10 points. On the Huskies’ side, Damani Wilkerson was the lead scorer, tallying 13 points, including a 3-pointer. Zach Tanner also contributed decently with 10 points, one of which was a 3-pointer.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs edged out a win against the Roy Royals with a final score of 58-55. The Mustangs (6-1) maintained their strong performance throughout the game, but narrow three and one point advantages in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, proved to be the difference. Jaxon Murray led the way in scoring with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Joseph Hunsaker and Kaden Hess were supportive by contributing 9 points each. Despite Bronson Belnap’s impressive efforts, scoring 20 points for the Royals (1-3), the Mustangs managed to hold on for the victory.

The North Sanpete Hawks cruised to a solid win over the Millard Eagles, finishing at 76-48. The Hawks (2-3) broke open a substantial lead in the third quarter, scoring 30 points. Ridge Hendry of the Hawks took the lead with 26 points, two rebounds, and four assists, while teammate Cole Cook contributed with 14 points and a standout 13 rebounds. On the Eagles’ side (0-7), Treyden Terry scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to catch the soaring Hawks.

The Ogden Tigers secured a definitive win over the APA West Valley Eagles with a final score of 66-45. Bingham Call dominated the game for the Tigers (6-1) with 20 points, helping his team maintain their solid performance throughout the contest. Aside from Call, Nyiol Hauet and Stockton Marriott also contributed with 12 and 10 points respectively. For the Eagles (5-3), Peter Hakim led with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, and Komy Ocwor added 14 points, but their efforts couldn’t hold off the determined Tigers.

The Delta Rabbits pulled off an impressive 68-53 win over the Tooele Buffaloes. The Rabbits (3-3) gained momentum after a strong third quarter, with Cai Henderson and Bronco Bundy leading the charge. Henderson scored 25 points, including three 3-pointers, while Bundy added 24 points, making five 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Ethan Rogers and Crew Lewis did their best for the Buffaloes (2-2), scoring 17 and 13 points respectively, but their efforts weren’t enough to fend off the resolute Rabbits.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels earned a tough win against the Salem Hills Skyhawks, with a final score of 74-68. The Sentinels (4-2) made a strong start, building an early lead that was crucial in securing their victory. Wyatt Syllvester was the key player for Mountain Ridge, providing 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Will Lindsay and Jake Allen also contributed significantly with 16 and 15 points respectively. Chase DeGraffenried played a stellar game for the Skyhawks (2-3), scoring a remarkable 27 points, aided by Kolby Dyches with 21 points, however, their efforts weren’t enough to clinch a win.

The Taylorsville Warriors achieved their first victory of the season with a 69-53 win over the Stansbury Stallions. Taking charge particularly in the second half, the Warriors (1-3) turned their early deficit into a robust win thanks to standout performers Bronson Dallimore, who scored 24 points, and Kobe Allen, who netted 20 points. Daniel Healy also made significant contributions with 12 points, including four 3-pointers. On the Stallions’ side (0-5), Tobias Johnson and Dylan Giles led the effort with 12 and 11 points respectively, but they couldn’t prevent the Stallions’ fifth consecutive loss.

The Provo Bulldogs managed to secure a win against the Timpview Thunderbirds with a final score of 63-59 after a nail-biting overtime period. The Bulldogs (4-2) rallied in the overtime, outscoring the Thunderbirds. Carter led the Bulldogs scoring a remarkable 30 points, supported by Castagnetto who netted 19 points including two 3-pointers. For the Thunderbirds (1-2), Dean Rueckert showed a strong performance with 26 points, but their effort wasn’t enough to win the day.

In a high-scoring match played at West Wendover, Nev., the Wendover Wildcats bested the Rockwell Marshals with a final score of 78-64. This victory sees the Wildcats’ record improving to 4-1 and the Marshals falling to 1-4. Efren Delmuro led the scoring for the Wildcats, posting 21 points, followed by Raul Valle with 19 points, including two 3-pointers. Shawn Duboise also chipped in with 17 points. Luke Henderson was the standout performer for the Marshals with an outstanding 29 points, six of which were 3-pointers. Roman Haueter supported with a further 13 points.

The Waterford Ravens overwhelmingly defeated the Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds, with a final score of 60-19. The Ravens (2-4) dominated from the outset, scoring 22 points in the first quarter while the Thunderbirds (0-2) struggled to find their mark. Carter Nielsen led the scoring for the Ravens with 11 points including a 3-pointer. Despite the heavy loss, the Thunderbirds had Vincent Butler at the forefront with six points scored, including two 3-pointers.

The Gunnison Valley Bulldogs eked out a narrow win over the Rowland Hall Winged Lions with a final score of 58-57. Jet Hill played a significant role for the Bulldogs (4-3) with 17 points, closely followed by Tyson Tucker with 16 points. The Bulldogs performed strongly in the third quarter with 19 points, narrowing the gap the Winged Lions (2-4) had established in the second quarter. Despite Yeshi Tsering’s impressive 22 points for the Winged Lions, Gunnison Valley managed to squeeze past to secure the victory.

The Emery Spartans achieved a strong victory over the Morgan Trojans, ending the game at 77-48. The Spartans (5-1) took an early lead and carried it forward, securing the win through consistent performance in all quarters. Luke Justice was an exceptional performer for the Spartans with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite Mason Williams’ effort for the Trojans (2-5) scoring 11 points, the Spartans’ dominance ensured their fifth win of the season.

The Enterprise Wolves slipped past the Duchesne Eagles with a 58-53 victory. The Wolves (3-1) secured their win with strong third and fourth quarters, overcoming the Eagles’ initial lead. Brady Crouch was the standout player for the Wolves with 21 points, including a 3-pointer. Despite a hefty contribution of 22 points from Parker Crum, the Eagles (3-3) were unable to hold onto their early momentum against the resurgent Wolves.

The Tintic Miners defeated the Pinnacle Panthers 53-41 at the Sevier Valley Center basketball tournament. The Panthers drop to 1-3 while the Miners improve to 6-2. In the second quarter, Tintic pulled away with a robust 19-point performance. The Miners’ Luke Larsen and Haygen Jameson both droppd 12 points with Larsen knocking down four from the 3-point line. Cole Ward and Stockton Hansen chipped in with 10 points apiece. For the Panthers, Cole Barton led the tally with 20 points and recorded a 3-pointer.

In a definitive win, the Wayne Badgers trounced the Telos Titans 72-38 at the Sevier Valley Center tournament. This boosts the Badgers to a 3-4 record and leaves the Titans still seeking their first victory at 0-6. The Badgers took a commanding lead with a 34-point performance in the first half. Jake Batty led the Badgers with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and four steals, while Ryker Peterson added 16 points, including two 3-pointers, alongside his four rebounds. For the Titans, Christian netted 11 points, and Genki contributed 10 points, including two buckets from beyond the arc.

Taking the win at the Sevier Valley Center tournament, the Tabiona Tigers bested the Milford Tigers 57-41. This win lifts Tabiona’s record to an undefeated 5-0 and sends Milford to a 1-4 standing. Logan Rhoades and Chance Lazenby of Tabiona led their team’s scoring with 16 points each, both also landing a successful 3-pointer. Gavin Rhoades contributed an additional 10 points. For Milford, Kilo Tsosie accumulated 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Sadler Barnes added 16 points, two 3-pointers, and emerged as a strong defensive player with seven steals.

The Logan Grizzlies maintained their undefeated start to the season with a 64-50 victory over the Cedar City Reds in the North vs. South Classic. Jordan Child led the Grizzlies (5-0) in scoring with 26 points, followed by Reed Olsen and Jalen Argyle adding a further 13 and 12 points respectively. Despite a commendable performance by Easton Albrecht of the Reds (0-5) who scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, the Reds couldn’t cling onto the determined Grizzlies.

In an exciting matchup played at the Sevier Valley Center, the Panguitch Bobcats defeated the Rich Rebels with a final score of 71-57. With this victory, the Bobcats’ record improves to 6-1. Meanwhile, the Rebels now have a 1-2 standing. Justin Osburn and Remme Chappell led Panguitch’s effort with 20 points each. Osburn delivered four 3-pointers and two rebounds, while Chappell contributed five rebounds and an assist. The Bobcats also received substantial support from Daxton Miller, who scored 13 points and provided a significant impact with nine rebounds, eleven assists, and a block. On the Rebels’ side, Carson Muirbrook led the scoring chart with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Drake Weston also provided a strong performance, scoring 16 points, including a 3-pointer.

In a well-contested match-up at San Juan, the American Heritage Patriots seized the victory from the San Juan Broncos with a final score of 83-67. This win levels the Patriots’ record at 5-4, while the Broncos drop to 1-6. For the Patriots, Niwhai Winitana put on an astounding performance, racking up a stunning 36 points, including six 3-pointers. Brady Peery also made significant contributions, pouring in 24 points. On the Broncos’ end, Jake Ivins led with 15 points aided by two 3-pointers, while RJ Dalley added 12 points – with one of his made shots coming from beyond the arc.

In an engaging game performed at South Sevier, the Richfield Wildcats triumphed over the South Sevier Rams with a final score of 61-49. With this victory, the Wildcats leveled their record to 5-4, while the Rams now stand at a 5-4 record. For the Wildcats, Miles Barnett topped the scoring, recording 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Malik Fautin provided additional help with 10 points. On the Rams’ side, Stockton Roberts led the offense by scoring 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and six rebounds. Brace Brindley also contributed significantly with 14 points, four 3-pointers, three rebounds, one block, and one steal.

In a competitive match held at Kearns, the Kearns Cougars notched a victory over the Ben Lomond Scots with a final score of 60-54. This result advances the Cougars’ record to 2-4, while the Scots are now at 3-6. For the Cougars, Anywan Kuang led the scoring with 19 points, including two from long distance. Mauricio Lemus was another key contributor with 15 points and three 3-pointers. On the Scots’ side, Jonathan Alcaraz emerged as the leading scorer, dropping 19 points, four of which were 3-pointers. Malakai Mack also contributed with 13 points, one being a 3-pointer.

In a close game played at Payson, the Payson Lions edged past the Spanish Fork Dons with a final score of 53-50. This victory moves the Lions’ record to 3-3, while the Dons are now standing at 2-5. For the Lions, Kamika Wesley carried the team with a splendid 23-point performance, including a 3-pointer. Legend Reynoso also made a significant contribution with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Dons’ end, Ethan Beckstead was the top scorer with 10 points. Brock Jacobson contributed 9 points, while Landon Leatherwood amassed 8 points in the game.

In a closely contested game played at Maple Mountain, the Timpanogos Timberwolves managed to secure a win over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles with a final score of 62-57. This victory extends the Timberwolves’ unbeaten streak, taking their record to an impressive 8-0, while the Golden Eagles’ record now stands at 3-3. For the Timberwolves, Jaxen McCuistion stood out with an outstanding 22-point performance, which included four 3-pointers. Steven LaPray also provided significant support, netting 14 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Golden Eagles’ side, Bennett Averett led the scoring chart, netting a massive 25 points, with three of those coming from beyond the arc. Brogan Miles also made noteworthy contributions with 14 points.

In a solid performance held at Bingham, the Bingham Miners triumphed over the West Jordan Jaguars with a final score of 64-53. This accomplishment moves the Miners’ record to 4-2, whereas the Jaguars now stand at 0-6. For the Miners, Luke West led the way, racking up an impressive 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Stockton Tueller was also instrumental in the win, contributing 10 points to the scoreboard. On the Jaguars’ side, Colton Blackham mounted a robust defense, leading the scoring efforts with 16 points, including a 3-pointer. Carter Dorenbosch provided decent support with 10 points, two of which were 3-pointers.

The Layton Lancers maintained their winning streak by overcoming the Skyline Eagles, final score 71-60. The Lancers (5-0), despite trailing by 5 at halftime, staged a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Eagles in both the third and fourth quarters to seal the victory. KJ Miller led the Lancers with 29 points and five 3-pointers, assisted by Mekhi Martin who scored 26 points and two 3-pointers. Despite their best efforts and leading performance from David Rasmussen with 17 points, the Eagles (5-1) couldn’t maintain their early game lead.

The Hurricane Tigers snatched victory from the Virgin Valley, Nev. Bulldogs with an energetic fourth-quarter rally, ending the game with a tight score of 69-66. Cayleb Jackman shone for the Tigers (2-4), scoring 26 points, sinking a 3-pointer, and snagging eight rebounds. RJ Hurst also stood out with 19 points and five 3-pointers. The Bulldogs, though initially leading the game, couldn’t maintain their momentum in the face of the Tiger’s comeback.

The Carbon Dinos bagged a win against the North Sevier Wolves, finishing the game at 53-46. The Dinos (3-2) turned the tide in their favor with a strong second quarter, building enough of a lead to secure the win. Ryker Butler was a key player for the Dinos, scoring 14 points, and Kahner Raby made a vital contribution with 12 points. For the Wolves (2-3), Efrain Bernardino did his part with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to swing the game in their favor.

The Springville Red Devils managed a solid win against the Northridge Knights, ending the game with a score of 68-52. The Red Devils (2-1) took control early on, thanks in large part to strong performances from Andrew Miller, who scored 25 points, and Jamyn Sondrup, who followed closely with 24 points. For the Knights (0-6), Bentley Whitear scored 13 points and De’Quone Kennedy added 10, but they couldn’t overcome the Red Devils’ strong offense. Despite the Knights improving their point tally in the second and third quarters, it wasn’t enough to claim their first win of the season.

The Wasatch Wasps secured a hard-fought, defensive victory against the Park City Miners, with a final score of 50-44. Connor Hendrickson specifically led the charge for the Wasps (2-2), scoring 20 points. Sam Lind also made a strong contribution with 11 points, including a 3-pointer. The Wasps got ahead in the first quarter and managed to maintain their lead till the end. For the Miners (2-5), Duke Gordon and Michael Zagan ended up with 14 and 10 points respectively, but their performances weren’t enough to gather a win for the Miners.

The Pine View Panthers secured a solid win in the North vs. South Classic over the Sky View Bobcats, ending the game with a score of 59-43. The Panthers (3-2) controlled the game from the start, outscoring the Bobcats in both the first and second quarters. Leading the panthers, Nash Schroeder scored 22 points including a 3-pointer. For the Bobcats (2-4), Zach Oxborrow led the scoring with 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to overpower the commanding performance from the Panthers.

The North Summit Braves narrowly defeated the Beaver Beavers, recording a thrilling victory with a score of 56-53. The Braves (4-2) rallied in the fourth quarter, putting 19 points on the board to take the lead. Trevor Richins led for the Braves with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. On the Beavers side (2-2), Deegan Blackner was the top scorer with 20 points, though it wasn’t enough to overtake the late surge from the Braves.

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs secured a win over the American Leadership Eagles, ending the game with a solid score of 57-44. The Bulldogs (4-4) capitalized on a third-quarter run, tallying 21 points, to solidify their lead. For the Bulldogs, Aaydan Saucedo stood out with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Longar Alor and Deniz Akbas contributed 13 and 12 points respectively. Despite a late surge in the fourth quarter, the Eagles (3-3) fell short, with Kannon Huntsman leading their scorers with 15 points.

The Lehi Pioneers continued their stellar start to the season with a 78-66 win over the Cardinal Ritter Lions as part of the Lehi Holiday Hoopfest. The Pioneers (3-0) were led by Easton Hawkins who put up an impressive 31 points, which included 5 three-pointers. Cooper Lewis also contributed significantly, scoring 24 points with six 3-pointers. For the visiting Lions, Nashawn Davis was their primary scorer with 23 points, including a 3-pointer, and Clayton Jackson contributed 17 points. Despite the Lions edging ahead in terms of field goal conversions, their lower success rate in free throws allowed the Pioneers to secure their third consecutive victory.

The Dixie Flyers maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a dominant 65-49 victory over Herriman Mustangs in the Allstate Falcon Classic. Dixie’s Breckon Robinson led all scorers with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Logan Weidauer followed with 16 points, and Kyle Lemke added 15 to the Flyers’ total (4-0). The Flyers took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs by 12 points which turned out to be instrumental in their win. For the Mustangs (4-2), Stockton Blanchard put up 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cale Barclay contributed 14 points, but their efforts couldn’t swing the game in the Mustangs’ favor.

The Fremont Silverwolves claimed a 66-52 victory over the Box Elder Bees in the 6A-5A High School Challenge, adding another win to their impressive season run. Ryker Saunders was the standout player for the Silverwolves (5-1), contributing a game-high 25 points with five 3-pointers. Hunter Hansen added 15 points, and Easton Duft contributed 12 to the Silverwolves’ final score. Despite a commendable performance from Elijah Kersey, who scored 27 points for the Bees (0-5), the team couldn’t pick up their first win of the season.

The Piute Thunderbirds achieved a decisive win over the Monument Valley Cougars in the 1A preview, with a final score of 65-30. The Thunderbirds (3-1) built their victory off a strong first quarter and didn’t look back. Jaxon Westwood led the scoring with 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Tavin Jessen and Brodee Montague also provided solid contributions with 11 and 10 points respectively. On the other side, Melias Cly was the top scorer for the Cougars (0-2) with 13 points, but the team was significantly outmatched in this game. The Thunderbirds’ control of the game was reflected in their overall shooting percentage, outperforming the Cougars in both field goals and free throws.

This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

