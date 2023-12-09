BYU football gets commitment from California OL Ikinasio Tupou

With less than two weeks to go until players can start signing with college football programs on Dec. 20, the BYU Cougars have added another commit to their 2024 recruiting class.

Ikinasio “Iki” Tupou, an offensive lineman from Palo Alto, California, announced his pledge to the Cougars on social media Saturday night.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Tupou had chosen a top five in September that included Utah, Arizona, Cal and Washington, in addition to BYU, 247’s Brandon Huffman reported at that time.

“BYU is in my top five for many reasons, but the main ones being the balance of football and academics and family ties that I have, not only within BYU, but within Provo and the area in general. I’ve also gotten to be really close with coach (Kalani) Sitake and enjoyed being with my uncle, coach (Sione) Pouha,” Tupou told Huffman.

Tupou becomes the 15th player to be committed to the Cougars so far as part of their 2024 recruiting class.