Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Faith

Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking date announced

March 4, 2023, will be a big day for the island nation of Vanuatu, located between the eastern coast of Australia and the west of Fiji

By Rebecca Olds
SHARE Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking date announced
2020_11_24_Vanuatu_Exterior.jpg

The rendering and location of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple were released in May 2021. The groundbreaking is scheduled for March 4, 2023.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

On Monday morning, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced an official date for the groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple.

March 4 will be a big day for the island nation of Vanuatu as the first temple groundbreaking occurs with Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and President of the Pacific Area, presiding.

Vanuatu is an island nation where more than 11,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints live, according to the church’s membership statistics. It’s part of the Melanesia subregion, located west of Fiji — where the closest operating temple is over 700 miles away, per the release — and the eastern coast of Australia.

The temple was first announced in October 2020 by President Russell M. Nelson and its location was announced in May 2021.

The official 1.62-acre plot of land — located on an island near the middle of the nation, close to Port Vila International Airport — was announced and released with the first rendering of the 10,000-square-foot, single spire temple, per The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Next Up In Faith
Here’s who is saying it’s time to take the religious freedom movement to a Super Bowl level
Do parents care if their kids grow up to be religious?
Funeral potatoes: A history of the Latter-day Saint staple
A third grader fought to wear her ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask to school — and won
Mass media as a force for human fraternity
The National Prayer Breakfast will look different this year. Here’s how