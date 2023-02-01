Facebook Twitter
Krispy Kreme releases heart-shaped donuts with Hershey’s chocolate for Valentine’s Day

The chain is offering 4 new heart-shaped doughnuts

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
A photo of Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine’s doughnuts made with real Hershey’s chocolate.

Krispy Kreme

Valentine’s Day is all about hearts and roses, and Krispy Kreme is embracing that. Its latest offering is the custom red and pink “Choc-Full-of-Love” box with a heart-shaped cutout.

These doughnuts are available for purchase for a limited time. Here is a list of what comes in the “Choc-Full-of-Love” box, according to the press release.

  • I Pick You: This heart-shaped doughnut is filled with Kreme, dipped with Hershey’s chocolate icing and decorated with a butter creme and icing rose.
  • Double Chocolate Kiss: Meanwhile, this doughnut has a milk chocolate filling. It’s dipped in chocolate icing and covered in Hershey’s mini milk chocolate Kisses.
  • Strawberry Dream: The strawberry-flavored Kreme-filled doughnut is dipped in red and covered in white chocolate chips and a heart sprinkle blend.
  • Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme: With a classic filling and caramel icing, this heart-shaped doughnut is covered in Hershey’s chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

According to People magazine, Krispy Kreme includes two of each flavor in the box, alongside four additional glazed doughnuts.

The limited edited treats are available for pickup or delivery. Fans can order on Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

