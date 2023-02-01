Justice Department searched Biden’s Delaware beach house for classified documents

The Department of Justice conducted a search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday, but the search did not uncover any additional classified documents, according to the president’s personal attorney.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Bob Bauer, the president’s attorney, said in a statement to the media on Monday morning.

The 31⁄ 2 -hour search was conducted from 8:30 a.m. to noon. No warrant was presented, presumably due to the president’s cooperation.

Upon the conclusion of the search, Bauer told the media no classified documents were found at the vacation home. But added, “consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president.”

The search took place on special counsel Robert Hur’s first day investigating Biden’s handling of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur after a number of classified documents were found in the president’s former office at the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Penn Center in Washington, D.C.

Additional documents were found in early November in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home that dated back to his time as a U.S. senator and vice president. One of the documents was reportedly labeled “top secret.”

Anywhere from 25 to 30 documents marked as classified have been turned over to federal authorities by Biden’s team.

The new Republican-controlled Congress has indicated it will conduct its own investigation into the handling of classified documents by Biden. “Nothing that Joe Biden’s done with respect to mishandling these classified documents is normal,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News.