No. 7 Utes build more confidence by burying Washington

SALT LAKE CITY – The seventh-ranked team in the country was on full display Friday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

It was Lynne Roberts’ Utah Utes, which got 19 points from Gianna Kneepkens and 17 from Alissa Pili and combined to bury Washington with a flurry of 3-pointers en route to a 92-69 Pac-12 victory.

The win moved Utah to 21-2 overall and 10-2 in league. The Utes are tied for first place with five games remaining, including a regular-season finale at home against fellow league power Stanford in two weeks that could potentially decide the title.

Roberts said the Utes aren’t looking that far ahead, and instead just enjoying the ride each contest has brought so far.

The Utes are undefeated at home, and the coach noted they are attracting bigger crowds each game.

“We’re showing a lot of confidence,” Roberts said. “We’re playing at a high level. We’ve won the close games, and the team is feeling it.”

That was evident from the start against the Huskies, who came in riding a three-game win streak (including a victory over Stanford) and lost to the Utes last month 61-53 in a game they led most of the way.

“Don’t think we didn’t remember that,” Roberts said. “They had our attention. We came out really well, and just wore them down.

“Obviously, we shot the ball really well. They were doing a really good job of defending inside. It was hard to score around the bucket. If you’re going do that, then we have people that can shoot. This was a great win. Any time we win by 23 in this league, I don’t care if you’re home or away, it’s a great night.”

Pili, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored the game’s first two baskets, then the Utes rode their depth and 3-point shooting accuracy.

The team made 10 of its first 14 shots from long range, and finished with 16 treys.

Kneepkens, the league leader in 3-point accuracy, made 5 of 8. Her teammates were also feeling like it was a special night, as Pili, Kennady McQueen and Dasia Young each were perfect (2 for 2 from each of them) on their 3-pointers.

Point guard Issy Palmer was 2-for-4 from long range, but had the most memorable shot when she stepped across midcourt and beat the halftime buzzer by lofting a shot that fell nothing but net.

Lani White also got into the act. White, who has had limited playing time so far but is viewed by her teammates as the squad’s most-prolific cheerleader, connected on a pair of 3-pointers and lifted the Utes’ spirits with her 11-point effort.

The emotional freshman also seemed to appreciate her teammates cheering for her.

“Momentum is a great thing, and the players feed off of it,” said Roberts.

The Utes led just 30-27 with 7:04 left in the second quarter, but when Palmer’s shot went through the net at the halftime buzzer, it was 52-35.

Washington put up a brief fight to start the second half, but Utah had too much depth and the shots kept falling.

In all, Utah shot 51% from the field, including 16 of 29 on 3-pointers.

“Everyone did what they were supposed to do,” said Pili, who had an off night by her standards after scorching Oregon last weekend for a season-high 30. “It’s so fun to play on a team that is so focused on the same goal.”

That goal primarily includes winning, and helping each other look good in the process.

Since dropping a 74-62 battle at Stanford on Jan. 20, the Utes have won six straight by playing to their strength — scoring. The Utes have averaged 85 points per game on their latest win streak.

Pili and Kneepkens have been the leaders, but Roberts said the team is still improving and the Huskies (10-13, 5-8) were no match on a near-perfect evening by the home team.

Elle Ladine scored 18 points for UW, and Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees added 10 each.

Utah’s next game is at home Sunday at noon against Washington State.

