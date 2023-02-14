‘The Masked Singer’ is returning with a new batch of mystery performers

A new season of “The Masked Singer” — featuring a wide range of costumes — has arrived. Here’s what we know about Season 9.

When does ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023 come out?

Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” premieres Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. MST on Fox.

What to expect from ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

The Season 9 premiere of “The Masked Singer” will feature three mystery performers. According to a promo that aired during the Super Bowl, the premiere includes “the most legendary, decorated and beloved unmasking in history,” Variety reported.

Some of the contestants on the new season include Polar Bear, Night Owl and Rock Lobster, per Variety. Other contestants include Gnome, Medusa and Mustang, according to the entertainment site Gold Derby.

Who won Season 8 of ‘The Masked Singer’?

Actress and singer Amber Riley won Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.”

Riley concealed her identity throughout the season, performing as the Harp — but many fans figured it out early on.

“It’s kind of flattering that your voice can be recognizable because it makes you feel like an original,” Riley, who starred as Mercedes Jones on “Glee,” told Variety shortly after her win last fall. “It’s very validating as an artist. This show is something that I didn’t know that I needed, to keep me growing. It refueled me.”

The season’s runner-up was the trio of lambs, which the show revealed to be the pop group Wilson Phillips, the Deseret News reported.

Other “Masked Singer” champs over the years have included T-Pain, Wayne Brady, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey and Jewel.

