Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 
Movies Entertainment

Disney releases another look at ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action adaptation. Here’s what fans are saying

The newest trailer gave the first glimpse of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

By Margaret Darby
Disney releases another look at 'The Little Mermaid' live-action adaptation. Here's what fans are saying
The live-action “Little Mermaid” is just one of many highly-anticipated films to release next year.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid.” The film’s live-action trailer is finally here.

Disney

Disney gave fans another look at the live-action “The Little Mermaid” movie on Wednesday, urging viewers to become a part of Ariel’s world.

The newest teaser for the movie gives viewers a closer look at the cast, including Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Fans catch a glimpse of Ariel’s underwater world as they hear her singing “Part of Your World,” from the 1989 animated “Little Mermaid” movie.

Music in the live-action adaptation will be a joint effort from Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, who scored the original animated “The Little Mermaid,” per Variety. Together, they wrote four new songs which will appear in the movie as well as the original favorites.

The musical, directed by Rob Marshall (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Into the Woods”) comes to theaters on May 26. It is rated PG for action and some frightening scenes.

Related

Fan reactions to the new “The Little Mermaid” teaser

Fans on Twitter praised the “The Little Mermaid” live-action cast and are eager to finally see the long-awaited movie in theaters.

Watch the newest trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ here

Disney’s most recent trailer for “The Little Mermaid” staring Bailey and McCarthy is now available to watch.

