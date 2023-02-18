Post Malone — who calls his Utah home an ‘oasis’ after leaving Hollywood — will perform at the NBA All-Star Game

Post Malone, who has made a home in Utah and calls the state an “oasis” away from Hollywood, will perform at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

Post Malone will perform a medley of his hits after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game, The Associated Press reported.

The All-Star Game takes place at 6:30 p.m. MST at Salt Lake’s Vivint Arena, where Post Malone most recently performed last November. At that concert, Post Malone wore a Karl Malone Utah Jazz jersey — and “The Mailman” happened to be at the show.

Karl Malone will also be taking part in the All-Star festivities, judging the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. The All-Star Game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time since 1993, when Malone shared All-Star Game co-MVP honors with John Stockton, the Deseret News reported.

Jewel, another artist with Utah ties, will perform the national anthem at the All-Star Game, the Deseret News reported.

How to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Draft airs Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. MST on TNT. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. MST.