Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 
Music Sports Utah

Post Malone — who calls his Utah home an ‘oasis’ after leaving Hollywood — will perform at the NBA All-Star Game

Post Malone will perform a medley of his hits after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE Post Malone — who calls his Utah home an ‘oasis’ after leaving Hollywood — will perform at the NBA All-Star Game
Post Malone performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New Orleans.

Post Malone performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New Orleans. Post Malone will perform at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

Amy Harris, Invision via Associated Press

Post Malone, who has made a home in Utah and calls the state an “oasis” away from Hollywood, will perform at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City Sunday night.

Related

Post Malone will perform at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Post Malone will perform a medley of his hits after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game, The Associated Press reported.

The All-Star Game takes place at 6:30 p.m. MST at Salt Lake’s Vivint Arena, where Post Malone most recently performed last November. At that concert, Post Malone wore a Karl Malone Utah Jazz jersey — and “The Mailman” happened to be at the show.

Karl Malone will also be taking part in the All-Star festivities, judging the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. The All-Star Game returns to Salt Lake City for the first time since 1993, when Malone shared All-Star Game co-MVP honors with John Stockton, the Deseret News reported.

Related

Jewel, another artist with Utah ties, will perform the national anthem at the All-Star Game, the Deseret News reported.

How to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Draft airs Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. MST on TNT. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. MST.

Next Up In Entertainment
10 movies audiences love — despite bad reviews from critics
Ken Jennings is done hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ — for now
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 cast: exits, new characters and more
‘It was a tough, tough decision’: After 6 years, Ryan Seacrest is leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Jewel — a Utah native — will sing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game
Bruce Willis diagnosed with full frontotemporal dementia, family announces