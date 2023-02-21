Facebook Twitter
Utah State secures 65-55 win against Wyoming

By Associated Press
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth points

FILE — Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) celebrates after Nevada turned the ball over during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Logan, Utah. Utah State secured a 65-55 win against Wyoming on Tuesday.

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Steven Ashworth had 19 points and Utah State pulled away in the second half for a 65-55 win against Wyoming on Tuesday night.

Ashworth had seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-7, 11-5 Mountain West Conference). Daniel Akin scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field, and added six rebounds. Max Shulga recorded 11 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Cowboys (8-19, 3-12) were led in scoring by Xavier Dusell, who finished with 21 points. Hunter Maldonado added 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals for Wyoming.

The game was tied at 33-all at halftime. Ashworth’s foul shot with 12:50 left made it 41-40 and the Aggies led the remainder.

NEXT UP

Utah State’s next game is Wednesday against UNLV on the road. Wyoming visits Colorado State on Friday.

