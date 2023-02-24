Penguin set to publish unaltered versions of Roald Dahl books following backlash

Penguin Random House announced that it will continue to publish unaltered versions as well as the altered versions of “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection.”

The announcement came on Friday, following backlash authors and others gave the publishing company for publishing “censored” versions of Dahl’s work.

Today we announce the Roald Dahl Classic Collection, which will keep Dahl’s classic texts in print. Find more detail here: https://t.co/8IdAOcoJfw — PuffinBooks (@PuffinBooks) February 24, 2023

What happened: The Deseret News reported that the British publishers of Dahl’s books had made hundreds of edits to the classic novels to take out “colorful language” and make them more inclusive.

Some changes made in the Puffin version of the books can be found in how they describe the character Augustus Gloop in the new version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” as “enormous” rather than the original, which said, “enormously fat,” according to The Associated Press.

Other reported changes have been made throughout the collection of books to alter speech about mental health, gender, weight and race.

This sparked many authors to speak out on the subject, including author Salman Rushdie, who posted on Twitter, saying, “Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship.”

Details: The Wall Street Journal reported that unaltered versions will be published with “the company’s Penguin logo” alongside the Puffin versions of the books that were edited.

“By making both Puffin and Penguin versions available, we are offering readers the choice to decide how they experience Roald Dahl’s magical, marvelous stories,” Penguin Random House said, according to The Associated Press. “Readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.”

Why were the edits made to Roald Dahl’s books? The Washington Post reported that the company wanted, “to ensure that Roald Dah’s wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today.”

“Words matter. The wonderful words of Roald Dahl can transport you to different worlds and introduce you to the most marvelous characters. This book was written many years ago, and so we regularly review the language to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed by all today,” per the written notice on the Puffin Book editions.

