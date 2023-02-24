The biggest mystery on ‘The Masked Singer’ right now

The ninth season of “The Masked Singer” is off to a strong start. Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke was the first reveal of the season — and arguably the most heartwarming reveal of the entire show. In the following episode, the show revealed 1980s pop star Debbie Gibson to be the mystery performer in the Night Owl costume.

Two episodes in, and the Medusa appears to be the standout contestant. The mystery performer in the Medusa costume has won the first two episodes of the season — meaning the identity will continue to be concealed.

But that isn’t stopping fans from guessing.

What we know about Medusa on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

During the season premiere, Medusa shared her backstory, providing clues about her identity in a voiceover package:

I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark, and I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me! But fitting in was never something I really worried about because I knew early on I was born to stand out, Medusa said in the package that revealed several clues, including a chess board and a set of scales with Buckingham Palace on one side, according to Distractify. So, I did my own thing and ignored anyone who wanted me to conform. Embracing my oddities, snakes and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage. That’s right! Technically, I’ve been here before. But this time, I’m here to compete, and ‘The Masked Singer’ feels like the perfect stage for me because honestly? Look around. It doesn’t get much weirder than this.

According to Distractify, the following additional clues were revealed during the second episode:



A portrait of Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

A first-class ticket with Flight 1996 to Tokyo.

A picture of four palm trees.

Who is Medusa on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

According to Distractify, guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:



Lorde.

Apple Martin.

Dakota Johnson.

Ellie Goulding.

Fans, meanwhile, seem to have formed a consensus that Medusa is British singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs.

The entertainment sites GoldDerby and Parade also support this theory. GoldDerby noted that Season 6 winner Jewel sang Briggs’ hit song “River” during her run on the show — marking a potential connection to the show that was alluded to in Medusa’s clue package. GoldDerby also indicated that Briggs’ song “Wild Horses” was used in a 2016 Super Bowl ad. Additionally, the chess board in the clue package could be a reference to Briggs’ first name.

But the entertainment site JustJared has another guess: Fergie.

The site notes that Fergie performed at the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show with the Black Eyed Peas, and that the England clues could reference Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, whose nickname is “Fergie.” The first-class ticket clue could potentially reference a lyrics in Fergie’s hit song “Glamorous.”

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 7 p.m. MST. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.