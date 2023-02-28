Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school boys basketball: American Fork outlasts Fremont late, advances to 6A semifinals

By Tyler Haslam
SHARE High school boys basketball: American Fork outlasts Fremont late, advances to 6A semifinals
American Fork’s Blake Rawson takes on Fremont’s David Calvert as he goes up for a shot

American Fork’s Blake Rawson takes on Fremont’s David Calvert as he goes up for a shot as they play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Box score

The reigning 6A champion American Fork Cavemen entered last year’s tournament as hunters, needing an upset in nearly every game in order to hoist the trophy in the end.

Now, as 6A’s third seed, American Fork is the hunted, but its players’ mentality has remained the same.

“(Our approach) hasn’t differed at all in this tournament,” American Fork senior JR Turley said. “We’re still the most unselfish team in the state.”

Unselfishness proved to be a key component in the Cavemen’s 57-52 quarterfinal victory over sixth-seeded Fremont Tuesday afternoon. American Fork assisted on 11 of its 16 made field goals and put together a complete defensive performance in order to secure the victory.

Leading for 25 of the game’s 32 minutes, the Cavemen had a firm grip on the game, but faced a late surge from the Silverwolves. Fremont cut a 10-point third quarter deficit to one point with three minutes left in the game.

For the Cavemen, it quickly became a game of defense and free throw shooting, and they excelled in both over the final minutes.

After shooting under 60% from the foul line over the first three quarters, American Fork went 8 for 10 over the final 78 seconds of the game, slamming the door on any potential party-crashing from the Silverwolves.

0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00369.jpg

American Fork’s Blake Rawson takes on Fremont’s David Calvert as he goes up for a shot as they play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_02107.jpg

American Fork’s J.R. Turley is fouled by Fremont’s David Calvert, right, as Turley tries to bring the ball up court in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00672.jpg

American Fork’s Holden Hucks snags a rebound off of a missed shot as Fremont’s Boston Hadley swipes at the ball as they play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00837.jpg

American Fork’s Ashton Wallace (20) drives on Fremont’s Hunter Hansen as they play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01310.jpg

American Fork’s Blake Rawson reacts after being fouled by Fremont’s David Calvert as they play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01554.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01282.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01429.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01565.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_02161.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00286.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00030.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00229.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00274.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00523.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00541.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00933.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00664.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00896.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01074.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00979.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01147.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01947.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_02085.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01720.jpg

American Fork and Fremont play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. American Fork won 57-52.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 25
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00369.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_02107.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00672.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00837.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01310.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01554.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01282.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01429.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01565.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_02161.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00286.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00030.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00229.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00274.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00523.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00541.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00933.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00664.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00896.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01074.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_00979.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01147.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01947.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_02085.jpg
0228prpFremontAFBoys.spt_SW_01720.jpg

American Fork head coach Ryan Cuff said that the team’s ability to get to the free throw line and convert — especially late — was the key to victory.

The Cavemen finished the game 21-for-31 from the line, while Fremont was just 2 for 3 from the charity stripe.

“It obviously came down to getting and making free throws,” Cuff said. “We missed some early, but to be able to make 21 free throws — we had a goal to make 20 — was a huge key for us … We did just enough to get a win.”

Turley, who scored nine of his 12 points over the final two minutes in the fourth quarter, went 6 for 6 from the line to help his team close the game out. His other three fourth quarter points came from a crucial corner 3-pointer that extended a 1-point American Fork lead to four.

“All year Coach Cuff has been telling us that free throws are what win games, and we’ve experienced that in other games this season,” Turley said. “We did well late, but as a team collectively, we did a great job the whole game (of getting to the line and making them).” 

Defense, which was the key in their title-winning game last season, was again what allowed the Cavemen to be in control for the majority of the game. American Fork made life difficult for Fremont, which struggled to find any room to breathe in its halfcourt offense.

The Cavemen held Fremont to just 39% shooting for the game, forcing the Silverwolves to take nearly half their shots from well beyond the 3-point line. Fremont finished just 6 for 26 from beyond the arc.

“(Fremont) runs a lot of sets, so we wanted to extend the game and shorten the floor,” Cuff said. “But we just stayed aggressive and, overall, it was just a great team effort. We’re happy our guys have the opportunity to move on.”

The Cavemen were able to slow down Fremont’s top scoring duo of Hunter Hansen and David Calvert, who came into the game averaging 29 combined points per game. The duo combined to score 17 points on 8 for 21 shooting.

Related

Cuff said that having leadership from senior Ashton Wallace, who started on last year’s championship team, has helped the team bring the same defensive tenacity it brought as a tournament underdog last season. 

Offensively, the Cavemen boasted a balanced attack, like it had throughout the regular season. Junior Tiger Cuff finished with a team-high 14 points as well as a game-high nine rebounds, while Turley and Wallace each chipped in 12 points apiece.

Fremont were led by Treyden Hoggan who scored a game-high 17 points, hitting five of the Silverwolves’ six made 3-pointers.

With its sights now turned to the semifinals, the Cavemen will find themselves as the underdogs for the first time this tournament, as they will face second-seeded Cyprus on Thursday for a chance to return to the 6A championship game.

Cuff said that he expects a battle, especially as his team tries to stop 6A’s top scorer, Quentin Meza.

“They’re a quality team with big-time players,” Cuff said. “We’ll have to prepare ourselves to play our very best, but we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament pairings
High school boys basketball: Cyprus’ Quentin Meza becomes the fourth highest scorer in state history in 6A quarterfinal victory
High school boys basketball: No. 1 Corner Canyon dismantles Westlake for easy 6A quarterfinal victory
High school boys basketball: Lone Peak holds off late Davis rally to advance to 6A semifinals
High school boys basketball: Parowan wins 2A championship and ends 19-year drought
High school boys basketball: Manti runs away from Juab to claim fourth state title since 2016