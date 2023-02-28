Which quarterbacks are going to the NFL combine? And which ones will throw?

NFL-hopeful quarterbacks will take the next step toward realizing their football dreams when they complete their on-field workouts at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday.

More than 300 total players were invited to the combine to complete drills and workouts in front of NFL evaluators and interview with NFL teams ahead of April’s NFL draft.

Some of the notable quarterback invitees are Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and BYU’s Jaren Hall, according to NFL.com. Stanford Cardinal and Latter-day Saint Tanner McKee was also invited to the combine.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Young ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall draft prospect for 2023, Stroud as the No. 2 quarterback, Levis as No. 3 and Richardson as No. 4.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Hall ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and McKee as the No. 10, according to Fan Nation.

Which quarterbacks will throw at the NFL combine?

Young, who played for the University of Alabama, will not throw at the combine. He’s opting to wait for Alabama’s pro day on March 23, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter.

Levis, Richardson and Stroud, on the other hand, will throw on Saturday, according to Rapoport.

Waiting until their school’s pro day to throw has become a trend among high-profile quarterback prospects. Former No. 1 overall picks Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray also opted to not throw at the combine.

Unlike at the combine, quarterbacks get to throw to their own receivers and teammates in the facility they’re comfortable in at their pro day. They also get to choose which passes they throw.

Which quarterbacks were invited to the NFL combine?

Fifteen quarterbacks were invited to the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis this week to audition for a spot on an NFL team, according to NFL.com.

Here is a list of all the quarterback invitees:

