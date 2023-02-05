3 keys to Utah’s easy 61-46 win over the visiting Cal Bears

Utah bounced back from Thursday’s disappointing home loss to Stanford with a 61-46 win over the visiting Cal Bears Sunday at the Huntsman Center.

Utah improved to 16-9 overall, 9-5 in the Pac-12 with the victory. Cal, the league’s last-place team, dropped to 3-20 and 2-10.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s easy win over California:

• Seldom-used senior Jaxon Brenchley came off the bench when Utah was struggling offensively in the first half and scored eight points in 14 minutes of action. He finished with a season-high 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting in 26 minutes. Brenchley had appeared in only 11 games before Sunday and had scored only four points all season.

• Kuany Kuany scored nine first-half points and Cal took an early 18-11 lead to cause a stir in the meager Sunday afternoon crowd in Salt Lake City. But Utah made some defensive adjustments on the 6-foot-9 forward from Australia and he scored just two points the rest of the way.

• Having buried the Bears 58-43 in Berkeley on Dec. 29, Utah completed the season sweep with a similar defensive effort Sunday as Cal shot 34% from the field after a hot start.

