Valentine’s Day 2023: Best food deals, from heart-shaped pizza to huge discounts

The day of love is around the corner. It’s pretty typical for those celebrating to make plans, whether that’s dinner and a movie or a cozy night at home. Celebrating Valentine’s Day doesn’t always require spending tons of money.

Many restaurants around the country are releasing new items and offering savings, so it’s safe to say there is something for everyone.

Here is a list of all the deals — from heart-shaped pizzas to a four-course meal. Check back here for more.

Deal: The fast-food restaurant is going all out for Valentine’s Day. Customers will be able to choose from a special menu — featuring items like chicken nuggets, Chick-n-Minis, chocolate chunk cookies and chocolate fudge brownies — and receive the food on a heart-shaped tray.

Deal: Customers who propose at the fast-food chain during the week of Valentine’s Day will get a chance to win free Cracker Barrel for a year, as Hanna Seariac reported for the Deseret News.

Deal: Like last year, customers can buy the red and pink “Choc-Full-of-Love” box full of new Valentine's Day-themed doughnuts like I Pick You, Double Chocolate Kiss, Strawberry Dream and Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme, as I previously reported.

Deal: Inspired by a box full of chocolates, Dairy Queen has two new flavors for Valentine’s Day — the triple truffle Blizzard treat, made up of peanut butter, fudge and caramel, and the triple Blizzard cupid cake, a heart-shaped ice cream cake, according to People.

Deal: Keeping it consistent, the pizza chain is bringing back the famous heart-shaped pizza during the week leading up to Valentine’s day.

Deal: Rewards members can receive double the points on all purchases on Valentine’s Day this year, according to a press email.

Deal: Customers can get a four-course Valentine’s Day meal, starting at $60. Entrees include all options, from the grilled salmon to the juicy filet mignon, followed by a New York-style cheesecake to share.