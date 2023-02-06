3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 13-point loss to the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks, fresh off the news that they would soon have a very different roster, beat the Utah Jazz, 124-111 on Monday night at Vivint Arena.
The Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future second-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris.
The deal was made official on Monday, which left the Mavericks with a shorthanded roster that was already without Luka Doncic (right heel injury), Davis Bertans (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring).
Despite playing with a bit of a depleted roster, the Mavericks made the most of their time in Utah and were able to comeback from trailing by as many as 15 points to win the game.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- The Mavericks really hurt the Jazz on the glass, grabbing 17 offensive rebounds that led to 24 second-chance points. Early on, Dallas made it a point to be really physical with rookie Walker Kessler, which led to Jazz head coach Will Hardy deploying Udoka Azubuike to try to get some more strength down low, but both players struggled to be consistently impactful there.
- The Jazz weren’t efficient enough from 3-point range on Monday night. They finished the night shooting 6-of-30 (20%) from deep, while the Mavericks finished hitting 15 3s at a 38.5% clip.
- Lauri Markkanen’s streak of 20 consecutive games with 20-or-more points ended on Monday night as the Jazz forward finished with 19 points to go with seven rebounds. Though Markkanen was certainly not guilty of the Jazz’s biggest mistakes against the Mavericks, it’s notable when the team’s leading scorer has a bit of a quiet night. Markkanen fouled out with 15.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter.