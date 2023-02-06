3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 13-point loss to the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks, fresh off the news that they would soon have a very different roster, beat the Utah Jazz, 124-111 on Monday night at Vivint Arena.

The Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future second-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris.

The deal was made official on Monday, which left the Mavericks with a shorthanded roster that was already without Luka Doncic (right heel injury), Davis Bertans (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring).

Despite playing with a bit of a depleted roster, the Mavericks made the most of their time in Utah and were able to comeback from trailing by as many as 15 points to win the game.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

