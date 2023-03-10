High school boys soccer: 2023 2A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new boys soccer coaches in 2A this year: Josh Lockwood (Draper APA), Everett Wren (Merit Academy) and Anthony Monticello (Wasatch Academy).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 2A North

1. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

rowland hall

2023 schedule

Head coach: Joe Murray (3rd year).

2022 record: 11-6 (fourth in Region 2A North with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Beat St. Joseph, 2-0, in the 2A 2A state championship.

2022 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 5 in 2A).

2022 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 2A).

Coach comment: Can’t wait to get started.

2. Waterford Ravens

waterford

2023 schedule

Head coach: George Shirley (14th year).

2022 record: 10-6 (third in Region 2A North with a 6-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 4-1, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 17 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 5 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

3. St. Joseph’s Jayhawks

st. joseph

2023 schedule

Head coach: Paulo Franco (second year).

2022 record: 16-2 (first in Region 2A North with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 2-0, in the 2A 2A state championship.

2022 offense: 6.2 gpg (No. 1 in 2A).

2022 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Daniel Fontes.

Edward Ramirez.

Keaton Gill.

Felipe Mais.

Matt Gough.

Key newcomers:



Sebastian Fiederer.

Gustavo Pitzer.

Arthur Sandri.

Bento Lima.

Tomas Paraizo.

Coach comment: Great season and focus to bring the trophy home this year.

4. Draper APA Eagles

draper apa

2023 schedule

Head coach: Josh Lockwood (first year).

2022 record: 9-5 (second in Region 2A North with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 2-1, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 7 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 3 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Luciano Martinez.

Richard Escobar.

Sadik Delmo.

Spencer Headlee.

Key newcomers:



Juan Cardona.

Pedro Paixao.

Weston Neff.

Coach comment: Focus on developing the boys soccer program at Draper APA and promote a competitive environment where the players can maximize their potential.

5. APA West Valley Eagles

apa west valley

2023 schedule

Head coach: Matthew Nelson (second year).

2022 record: 5-6 (fifth in Region 2A North with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 4-0, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense: 3 gpg (No. 8 in 2A).

2022 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 13 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Mathews Alania, RW, Jr.

Bryan Garcia, LB, So.

Franco, M, So.

Coach comment: Positive. We have a young core hungry to achieve success.

6. Wendover Wildcats

wendover

2023 schedule

Head coach: Lorenzo Rivera (first year).

2022 record: 1-7.

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Freedom Prep, 5-0, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 20 in 2A).

2022 defense: 5.5 gpg (No. 20 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

UM Hillfield

2023 schedule

Head coach: Nick Lopez (second year).

2022 record: 4-7 (sixth in Region 2A North with a 4-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Diamond Ranch, 3-2, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 14 in 2A).

2022 defense: 5.3 gpg (No. 19 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Captain Dylan Prieto, MF, Sr.

Captain Juan Montero, FWD, Jr.

Gai Gai, MF/D, Sr.

Evan Petersen, MF, So.

Christopher Trejo, FWD/MF, So.

Tanner Youngreen, D/GK/FWD, Sr.

Wesley Gill, D, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Dilan Vallejo, FWD, Jr. (hockey player turned soccer player).

Caleb Johnson, D/MF, Sr.

Ethan Richards, DEF, Fr.

Coach comment: We have quite an abundance of youth. I feel confident that we will be competitive going into the season. We have a great group of upper classmen leading them.

8. North Summit Braves

north summit

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jennie Hansen (second year).

2022 record: 0-8

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 9-0, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense: 0.2 gpg (No. 23 in 2A).

2022 defense: 11.4 gpg (No. 23 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 2A Central

1. American Heritage Patriots

american heritage

2023 schedule

Head coach: Stephen Blake (third year).

2022 record: 13-3 (second in Region 2A Central with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 2-0, in the 2A semifinals.

2022 offense: 4.4 gpg (No. 3 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 9 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Maeser Prep Lions

maeser

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dustin Simmons (13th year).

2022 record: 14-2 (first in Region 2A Central with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 4-3, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 5.8 gpg (No. 2 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 5 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Aidan Simmons, Striker, Jr.

McKay Brimhall, Keeper, Jr.

Tristan Brockbank, Striker, Sr.

Robert Lane, Defender, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jack Stevenson, Midfield, So.

Devin Black, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: We’re excited to reload this year and make a deeper run in the playoffs.

3. Intermountain Christian Lions

ics

2023 schedule

Head coach: Sam Begg (third year).

2022 record: 7-6 (third in Region 2A Central with a 7-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 7-0, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 12 in 2A).

2022 defense: 2 gpg (No. 11 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Kyler Begg, Defensive Mid.

Scotty Florell, Central Defender.

David Autry, Striker.

Coach comment: Return most of our players from last year. Hope to be competitive in all of our games this year.

4. Wasatch Academy Tigers

wasatch academy

2023 schedule

Head coach: Anthony Monticello (first year).

2022 record: 8-7 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 1-0, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense: 4 gpg (No. 4 in 2A).

2022 defense: 3.5 gpg (No. 16 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Ben Lazos, Full Back, Sr.

Kevin Gunnarsson, Striker, Sr.

Kai Monticello, Wing, So.

Key newcomers:



Yassine, Ahallal, Fullback, Jr.

Miguel Martinez, CDM, Jr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a wonderful season with students from all over the world. Right now we have seven different nationalities represented on our roster.

5. Freedom Prep Eagles

Freedom Prep

2023 schedule

Head coach: Isaac Partridge (third year).

2022 record: 6-7 (fifth in Region 2A Central with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 3-2, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 16 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 10 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Merit Academy Knights

merit

2023 schedule

Head coach: Everett Wren (first year).

2022 record: 1-12 (sixth in Region 2A Central with a 1-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Did not participate.

2022 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 21 in 2A).

2022 defense: 5.8 gpg (No. 21 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Telos Titans

telos

Head coach: Lexi Russon (second year).

2022 record: 0-11 (seventh in Region 2A Central with a 0-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wasatch Academy, 13-4, in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 14 in 2A).

2022 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 22 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 2A South

1. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

gunnison

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chandler Christensen (third year).

2022 record: 15-2 (first in Region 2A South with a 14-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Millard, 2-1, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 3.5 gpg (No. 6 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Jon Willden, mid, Sr.

Bryson Sorensen, Forward, Sr.

Tyson Tucker, Defense, Jr.

Brogan Christensen, Goalie, Sr.

Pearson Judy, mid, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very excited for this season and are looking to repeat last season.

2. Millard Eagles

millard

2023 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Trejo (second year).

2022 record: 13-6 (second in Region 2A South with a 11-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 8-0, in the 2A semifinals.

2022 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 10 in 2A).

2022 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 12 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Beaver Beavers

beaver

2023 schedule

Head coach: Pancho Chavez (seventh year).

2022 record: 10-7 (third in Region 2A South with a 9-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 6-1, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 11 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Ashton Bartlett, Sr, D.

Tyson Bartlett, Sr, G.

Alex Montoya, Sr, F.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to begin a new season. Every new year brings on different challenges some good and some difficult. It’s what makes every season exciting. This years team will have some experience but small in numbers. The division will have some very good experienced and talented teams. It will be a great challenge to compete with the quality of teams we will face every week. But these kids look forward to making the most of the year by working hard staying positive and have fun while playing soccer and gaining lifetime memories.

4. Parowan Rams

parowan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tom Carlisle (fifth year).

2022 record: 10-7 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 8-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Millard, 2-0, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 9 in 2A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Cooper Miller, Sr, Keeper.

Harrison Cheney, Sr, Def.

Matthew Haycock, Sr, Def.

Austin Edwards, Jr, Mid.

Reagan Carlisle, Sr, Mid.

Jason Carlisle, Soph, Mid.

Dallas Evans, Jr, Mid.

Jeff Howser, Sr, Forward.

Key newcomers:



Waylon Robinson, Sr, Forward.

Mcoy Leydsman, Fr, Mid.

Nate Cooke, Fr, Def.

Adam Howser, Fr, Forward.

Wes Howser, Fr, Forward.

Tyler Haycock, Fr, Def.

Ethan Pope, Fr, Keeper.

Coach comment: We graduated a large class of senior contributors last season and are looking to rebuild but we have a promising group of incoming freshmen and some returning starters in key positions (ie: keeper, midfield and forward) so we expected to be competitive again this season.

5. South Sevier Rams

south sevier

2023 schedule

Head coach: BJ Peterson (ninth year).

2022 record: 3-11 (seventh in Region 2A South with a 3-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 2-0, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 19 in 2A).

2022 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 14 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Diamond Ranch Diamondbacks

diamond ranch

Head coach: Danny Bernal (second year).

2022 record: 5-11 (sixth in Region 2A South with a 4-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Maeser prep, 6-0, in the 2A second round.

2022 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 18 in 2A).

2022 defense: 3.6 gpg (No. 17 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

7. San Juan Broncos

san juan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jay Jones (sixth year).

2022 record: 0-14 (eighth in Region 2A South with a 0-13 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 2A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 4-0, in the 2A first round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 22 in 2A).

2022 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 18 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Dakota Long, Mid, Senior.

Edward Lyman, Mid, Junior.

Shawn Black, D/F, Senior.

RJ Dalley, D, Junior.

Ashton Jones, Mid, Senior.

Parkar Sopena, For, Junior.

Conner Francom, Mid, Senior.

Everett Nielson, For, Junior.

Thomas Lyman, Mid, Senior.

Daniel Brown, D, Senior.

Adam Nez, Mid, Senior.

Tatum Begay, Mid, Junior.

Abram Lyman, F, Sophomore.

Toby Ward, GK, Junior.

Taren Bayles, F, Sophomore.

Cohen Lyman, D, Sophomore.

Tayden Bitsoie, D, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Dawson Hardin, Mid, Freshman.

Kai Fox, For, Freshman.

Kaleb Johnson, D, Junior.

Javin Montella, GK/D, Sophomore.

Timothy Perkins, Mid, Sophomore.

Kavan Harris, D, Sophomore.

Corbyn Laws, D, Sophomore.

Renton Cardall, Mid, Freshman.

Austin Pincock, Mid, Sophomore.

Bradley Duke, D, Senior.

Noah Begay, D, Freshman.

Cole Duke, Mid, Freshman.

Hughston Ketchum, D, Senior.

Ethan Francom, Mid, Freshman.

Luke Jones, Mid/D, Sophomore.

Kyle Begay, Mid, Freshman.

Stetson Black, D, Freshman.

Coach comment: This season is shaping up to be our best season yet. As we have been building our program we are getting better and better.

