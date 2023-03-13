Report: Former Utah kicker Matt Gay signs with the Indianapolis Colts — and will be one of the NFL’s highest-paid kickers

Former Utah Utes kicker Matt Gay was reportedly signed by the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, and he commanded a high price.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that Gay’s deal with the Colts is for four years and $22.5 million — the biggest contract a kicker has ever landed in NFL free agency.

The #Colts are signing kicker Matt Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million deal. Biggest ever deal for a kicker in free agency and most money over three years for a kicker on the deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi https://t.co/W9DJIytUWe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Gay’s payday of $5.625 million a year would make him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL by yearly salary, just behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker — widely considered the best kicker in the league — who averages $6 million per year.

In three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Gay made 74 of 80 (92.5%) field goal attempts, including making 17 from 50-plus yards, and is 95 for 97 on extra points.

He won Super Bowl 56 with the Rams, making a field goal and two extra points.

Gay was waived by Tampa Bay, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, in September 2020. Gay made 77.1% of his field goal attempts and 89.6% of his extra point attempts for the Buccaneers, but revitalized his career in Los Angeles.

In his two years at Utah, 2017 and 2018, Gay made 30 of 34 field goals in his first season and 26 of 31 field goals in his second season. He made long kicks of 56 and 55 yards, respectively, as a Ute.

In 2017, Gay won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best placekicker, and was second-team All-American in 2018. Gay ranks as one of the best kickers ever to play at Utah, ranking third all-time with 56 made field goals. He also set the Utah record for most 50-plus-yard field goals, with eight.