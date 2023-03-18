Where’s the best burger in Utah? Here are 9 top picks

Looking for the best burger can take some time.

Sometimes you might want a classic style burger that comes with your favorite, simple toppings. Other times you might want a more adventurous burger with a flavor profile that you haven’t tried yet. Sometimes you want to go out for burgers, but need a place where your vegetarian or vegan friend can still have an option.

Whatever the case, there’s a burger for everyone, and in Utah, there are some great options. Here’s a list of some of the best burger places in Utah.

Crown Burgers

Locations: Salt Lake City, Holladay, South Salt Lake, West Valley City and Sandy.

What to get: Crown Burgers may be Utah’s most iconic burger joint. One of the most popular menu items here is the eponymic Crown burger, which is a burger topped with pastrami. If that’s not your speed, the cheeseburgers here are great. What makes Crown Burgers so good is that it’s simple, consistent and tastes fresh (even though burgers aren’t the healthiest option). They use soft sesame seed buns and, coupled with the classic American cheese, make for a great burger. The fry sauce here is some of the best, along with the fries, which are thick, crispy and traditional.

Chedda Burger

Locations: Salt Lake City.

What to get: Chedda Burger has great cheese on its burgers. No, really, the cheese alone is high-quality and has a great flavor to it, making this place one of the best. One of my friends got the Schwinn, which was piled high with mushrooms, crispy onions and garlic mayo — this burger was big and flavorful. If you like classic burgers, the Bacon Chedda Burger is simple and has a great sauce. For sides, the fries are great, but the chips may be even better. This place has great, creative burger options at an affordable price point.

Chom Burger

Locations: Provo and American Fork.

What to get: Chom Burger is reminiscent of a Shake Shack (which is now in Utah). The vegan burger here uses Beyond Meat and tastes just like the restaurant’s other burgers, so it’s a great option for those who want a plant-based option. The burgers here are creative and incorporate western flavors throughout. The BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, the Garlic Burger and the CHOM Burger are some of the most popular menu items. If you’re a fan of milkshakes, this is also a great place. Whether it’s a strawberry cheesecake or a salted caramel Biscoff, the ice cream here is the star of the show.

Hires Big H

Locations: Salt Lake City, Midvale and West Valley City.

What to get: Hires Big H has the classic diner burger. The buns are fantastic — they seem like they are ciabatta buns or something close to it. This is the place to go if you like meat-heavy burgers with chili or bacon on top. The fries are some of the best (especially if you like mealy fries), and there’s also a variety of vegetarian options. If you like dirty Diet Coke, they have that, too.

Block Restaurant

Locations: Provo.

What to get: Block Restaurant is a bit more upscale — they source their ingredients locally and you can taste it. The Block Burger comes on a brioche bun and is topped with cheddar, arugula, black garlic aioli, jalapeno jam and crispy shallots. Its unique flavor profile and amazing beef make it worth a trip. The appetizers here are fantastic as well — they’re seasonal, but the charcuterie and baked ricotta are amazing.

Burger Theory

Locations: St. George.

What to get: Burger Theory has a build-your-burger option, which allows for a lot of different combinations of cheese and toppings. The build-your-own option makes this a great place if you’re dining out with friends who have different preferences. And if you’re not feeling the fries, the house salad is a fantastic side option.

Angie’s

Locations: Logan.

What to get: Think classic diner burger when you come to Angie’s. They bill themselves as the restaurant “where the locals eat,” and that seems to be the case. The lines here can be on the longer side, but for good reason. They do charbroiled burgers that are thick, juicy and accompanied by classic toppings and sides. This burger is great if you want a sit-down diner burger with fantastic sides. Stick around for the ice cream sundaes, which are decadent and big enough to share with a couple of friends.

Burgers Supreme

Locations: Provo.

What to get: Burgers Supreme has similar vibes to Crown Burgers. It’s a great place to go if you like classic burgers and fries that aren’t quite steak fries, but aren’t shoestring either. If patty melts are more intriguing to you than a regular burger, this is a great place to get your fix. The classic options here are the best and as always, get the fry sauce on your burger.

Dairy Keen

Locations: Heber City.

What to get: Dairy Keen is one of Heber’s best known restaurants. First off, the ice cream: Dairy Keen’s soft-serve ice cream is creamy, light and fluffy. Hard-serve ice cream is more common in Utah, so this is a great option if you’re more into soft-serve. The burgers here come with either American or Swiss cheese (sometimes both) and classic burger toppings. What makes these burgers especially great is the freshness of the meat and the crispiness of the bacon. And if you’re not into fries, tater tots are a great side option.