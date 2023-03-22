The case for a seriously intense spring cleaning

As winter comes to a close and sunshine and blue skies show some hint of warm days to come, it may be time for spring cleaning.

Spring cleaning refers to a thorough cleaning of your house, top to bottom, to usher in the warmer months. Pragmatically, this makes sense. During the winter months, per Quartz, you’re more likely to spend time at home on your couch than you are to be going outside.

All the time inside can mean that dishes pile up a little bit more or clothes aren’t put away swiftly. Whatever the case is, spending a day or two cleaning can have positive impacts on your mental health and be transformative going forward.

Here’s a look at the origin of spring cleaning, how spring cleaning can benefit your mental health and a step-by-step guide on how to thoroughly clean your home (from baseboards to behind the oven).

Related Resetting your home and your focus

The origin of spring cleaning

Although popular today, spring cleaning is associated with ancient traditions.

The Persian New Year holiday, known as Nowruz (“new day”), involves cleaning the house on the first day of spring. This holiday is considered to be a potential origin of spring cleaning, according to Country Living.

It’s been practiced for over 3,000 years, per NPR, and has a close connection with the Zoroastrian religion and with Babylonian tradition. It’s celebrated with food, dancing and other forms of celebration, but is also known as the time when a thorough spring cleaning is conducted.

Spring cleaning origins are also connected to Passover. Country Living reported that ancient Jewish people began preparing for Passover by doing a general cleaning of the home to remove any yeast bread. Passover celebrates the Israelites being freed from slavery.

Related 7 items sometimes overlooked in spring cleaning

How cleaning can benefit your mental health

Cleaning has a wide range of positive mental health benefits. Removing clutter from your home can improve your focus, regulate your emotions, release endorphins and provide some consistency, Forbes reported.

Your overall mood may improve as a result of cleaning. According to Healthline, cleaning can help to decrease depression and stress. It can also help strengthen your immune system and prevent illness, since you are minimizing the spread of bacteria.

How to do a thorough spring cleaning