What Tom Holmoe said about BYU’s change at university president

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe will be working with a new university president as the school prepares to join the Big 12 Conference this summer.

On Tuesday during a campus devotional, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, BYU’s sponsoring institution, announced that Shane Reese will replace Kevin Worthen as BYU’s president, effective May 1.

Holmoe has worked under two different university presidents at BYU since taking over as the school’s athletic director in 2005 — Cecil Samuelson and Worthen — and Reese will join that group in just over a month.

Holmoe shared a message on social media for both the university’s outgoing president and its new university president.

BYU president Kevin Worthen, right, speaks about athletic director Tom Holmoe, left, during a press conference announcing that BYU has accepted an invitation to the Big 12 Conference at BYU in Provo on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“I’m going to miss BYU’s Pres. Kevin J. Worthen,” Holmoe said of the outgoing president he worked alongside in helping BYU earn an invitation in September 2021 to join the Big 12. Worthen has been the university’s president the past nine years.

“I had the blessing of learning at his feet for the past 16 years. He is patient, kind, forgiving, faithful, intelligent, giving, thoughtful, obedient, loving, collaborative and deeply spiritual. Well done! Thank you President. 💙”

I’m going to miss BYU’s Pres. Kevin J. Worthen. I had the blessing of learning at his feet for the past 16 years. He is patient, kind, forgiving, faithful, intelligent, giving, thoughtful, obedient, loving, collaborative and deeply spiritual. Well done! Thank you President.💙 — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) March 22, 2023

Reese has served as BYU’s academic vice president since 2019 and directed the BYU Committee on Race, Equity and Belonging. He will become BYU’s 14th university president.

He has his own unique sports link. As the Deseret News’ Tad Walch reported, Reese, a BYU statistics professor, was offered a position in the Philadelphia Eagles front office in 2006 by then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid, though Reese turned it down.

“Congrats to newly selected BYU President Shane Reese. Cougar Nation - Pres. Reese is True Blue, through and through!” Holmoe wrote. “He will do a great job in every corner of our campus and will frequently be seen cheering on our beloved Cougs at athletic venues. He’ll Rep the Y across the 🌎!”