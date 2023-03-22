This is the biggest mystery on ‘The Masked Singer’ right now

The ninth season of “The Masked Singer” is well underway — so far, eight celebrities have been unmasked.

As the competition continues, the identity of the Fairy is currently the biggest mystery on the show. The Fairy made her “Masked Singer” debut on March 15, and proved to be the strongest performer of the bunch. On March 22, she goes up against two new characters for a chance to stay in the running.

For the time being, the Fairy’s identity remains a mystery. But that isn’t stopping fans from guessing.

What we know about the Fairy on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

During the “Sesame Street”-themed episode on March 15, the Fairy shared her backstory, providing clues about her identity in the following voiceover package, per Variety:

Making my debut on ‘Sesame Street’ night makes me feel right at home. Because I grew up on these streets. Some might say I’m a bit of a nepo-fairy, I mean, while other kids had allowances, I made my pocket money charging the neighborhood kids to come over and see my dad just hanging out at home. I definitely could have taken a more direct route to fame, like some of the friends that I grew up with. But I chose a more divergent path, prioritizing my education and traveling the world. Eventually my destiny led me back to the limelight of Tinseltown. I guess office work just wasn’t for me. I got to pursue two of my loves: singing and acting.

Another clue shared during the episode showed Cookie Monster holding up a paper plate that said “Endless Love,” Variety reported. Other clues revealed during the episode included: a police badge, photos of actors Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez, per Newsweek.

Who is the Fairy on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

According to Variety, guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:



Tracee Ellis Ross (Ross is the daughter of “Endless Love” singer Diana Ross).

Angelina Jolie (Jolie is the daughter of actor Jon Voight).

Rashida Jones (Jones is the daughter of Quincy Jones, and she had a role in “The Office”).

In a preview clip of the March 22 episode, shared by The Wrap, panelist Ken Jeong reveals a new guess: Jennifer Aniston.

But fans have other ideas.

Parade has reported that the Fairy could very well be Holly Robinson Peete, whose father, Matt Robinson, was the original Gordon on “Sesame Street.” Aside from making her debut on the “Sesame Street”-themed night, Peete has made a career out of singing and acting, taking part in TV shows like “21 Jump Street” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” per Parade. The police badge clue could reference “21 Jump Street,” which was a show about the LAPD.

Who has been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

So far this season, the following celebrities have been unmasked:



Dick Van Dyke.

Sara Evans.

Debbie Gibson.

Grandmaster Flash.

Howie Mandel.

Michael Bolton.

Malin Akerman.

Lele Pons.

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 7 p.m. MDT. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.