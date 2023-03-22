Is David Archuleta on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans say ‘yes’

The Macaw is the new front-runner on Season 9 of “The Masked Singer,” and although the bird’s identity will remain concealed for at least a little while longer, fans are certain of who’s in the colorful parrot costume: David Archuleta.

What we know about the Macaw on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer” was country music-themed, and the Macaw made his debut on the show by performing Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.”

According to Screenrant.com, Macaw shared some of his backstory during the episode, providing clues about his identity in the following voiceover package:

I’m so excited to become the Macaw because he’s everything I’m not — flashy, competent and he sings country songs. Even though I’ve been performing since a young age, it definitely didn’t start out as a passion. My dad would bribe me with quesadillas to perform at our local Mexican restaurant. And, eventually, I spread my wings on bigger stages.

Macaw also shared that “the pressure to always be the good son has brought me so much anxiety,” per Screenrant. ”But somewhere on the journey of melted cheese and panic attacks, I learned to take breaks and reset. And what started as a way to make my parents happy turned into what actually fills me with glee.”

The Macaw concluded his package by stating that this past year he “decided to be brave, not only on stage, but in my own life. So this feels like the perfect opportunity to put my newfound courage on display.”

A silver medal was offered as another clue during Macaw’s appearance, according to Screenrant.

Who is the Macaw on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

Guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:



Elijah Wood.

Zayn Malik.

Doug Robb.

But fans say otherwise. Parade has reported that Archuleta is a likely candidate.

“Even when wearing a giant parrot head, his voice is unmistakable,” Parade reported. “The short height of Macaw also matches up. And his first onstage clue was a silver medal, a reference to him finishing second in ‘American Idol’ back in 2008.”

The Macaw’s reference to being brave in his personal life could reference when Archuleta opened up to his fans about his sexuality and faith and called for compassion for the LGBTQ community in a 2021 social media post, the Deseret News reported.

A number of fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Archuleta potentially being the Macaw, with many commenting on his distinctive vocal style.

i am TELLING you the macaw is david archuleta



my 9 year old self and i will die on this hill. https://t.co/ox9vOGZjMw — aura🪷 🔜PAX East (@auradotorg) March 23, 2023

my parents are watching #maskedsinger in the other room and i literally got up and went out to confirm because i could immediately tell that it was David Archuleta singing. Macaw is @DavidArchie 100% I’d know that voice anywhere — kim 💔 (@Kimbahlay) March 23, 2023

That's obviously David Archuleta. I was OBSESSED with American idol season 7 for the longest time, and the two Davids were my favourites. I'd know that voice anywhere! #MacawMask #TheMaskedSinger — Abigail Chippett (@abby_chip) March 23, 2023

Macaw is David Archuleta. Know his voice anywhere! — Michael Krantz (@EMolineMichael) March 23, 2023

Fans have also guessed Dan from Dan + Shay, according to Distractify.

Who has been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

So far this season, the following celebrities have been unmasked:



Dick Van Dyke.

Sara Evans.

Debbie Gibson.

Grandmaster Flash.

Howie Mandel.

Michael Bolton.

Malin Akerman.

Lele Pons.

Alexa Bliss.

Holly Robinson Peete.

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 7 p.m. MDT. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.