2023 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

4A Player of the Year

Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, 6-4, G, Jr.

Led Snow Canyon to a share of the Region 10 title and 4A quarterfinals as he averaged 24.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 apg and 2.0 spg with 46 3-pointers made.

4A First Team

Logan Deal, Sky View, 6-6, C, Sr. — 15.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Kyle Lemke, Dixie, 6-9, C, Jr. — 20.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.1 bpg, 2.3 apg

Jordan Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 6-4, F, Sr. — 17.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg

Tanner Davis, Sky View, 6-5, PG, Jr. — 14.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.4 spg

Carter Davis, Sky View, 6-6, F/G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg, 2.4 spg, 55 3s

Tyrese Lacey, Layton Christian, 5-9, PG, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 8.5 apg

4A Second Team

Lincoln Holmes, Desert Hills, 6-0, G, Sr. — 18 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg

Jordan Roberts, Dixie, 5-10, PG, Jr. — 11.3 ppg, 9.1 apg, 3.8 rpg

Jordan Child, Logan, 6-5, W, Jr. — 17.5 ppg, 6.84 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 bpg

Jared Anderson, Green Canyon, 6-3, G, Jr. — 17.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 52 3s

Luke Sorenson, Ridgeline, 6-7, F, Sr. — 14.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1 bpg

Carson Cox, Ridgeline, 6-5, F, Jr. — 14.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.5 spg

4A Third Team

Justin Anderson, Logan, 6-0, G, Sr. — 17.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.4 apg

Griffen Shepherd, Pine View, 6-2, F, Jr. — 19.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44 3s

Hayden Howell, Sky View, 6-1, F/G, Sr. — 8.7 ppg, 52 3s

Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 6-1, G, Sr. — 11.8 ppg 2.8 apg, 2.8 rpg, 2.7 spg

Otavio Armani, Layton Christian, 6-5, PF, Jr. — 13.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Breckon Robinson, Dixie, 5-11, SG, Jr. — 12.8 ppg, 3.7 apg, 59 3s

4A Honorable Mention

Nash Schroeder, Pine View, 6-0, G, Jr.

Cy Meacham, Snow Canyon, 5-11, G, Sr.

Kyver Jensen, Bear River, 6-0, PG, Jr.

Ty Bronson, Cedar City, 6-4, F, Sr.

Houston Johnsen, Crimson Cliffs, 6-6, C, Sr.

Jagger Francom, Ridgeline, 6-9, F/C, Jr.

Landon Kreitzer, Cedar City, 6-2, G, Jr.

Phoenix McWillis, Crimson Cliffs, 6-5, F, Sr.

Boston Holbrook, Desert Hills, 6-0, F, Sr.

Jalen Argyle, Logan, 6-5, P, Jr.

Oliver Nethercott, Mountain Crest, 6-0, G, Sr.

The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 4A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Logan Deal, Sky View

Kyle Lemke, Dixie

Breckon Robinson, Dixie

Carter Davis, Sky View

Hayden Howell, Sky View

Tyrese Lacey, Layton Christian

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.