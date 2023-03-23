Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

2023 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE 2023 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
aaron.crane.jpg

Snow Canyon’s Owen Mackay was voted the Deseret News 4A Player of the Year.

Aaron Crane, St. George News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

4A Player of the Year

Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, 6-4, G, Jr.

Led Snow Canyon to a share of the Region 10 title and 4A quarterfinals as he averaged 24.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.0 apg and 2.0 spg with 46 3-pointers made.

owen.mackay.jpg

4A Player of Year - Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon

Provided by Snow Canyon
1 of 19
Logan_Deal.jpeg

4A First Team - Logan Deal, Sky View

Provided by Sky View
2 of 19
kyle.lemke.jpeg

4A First Team - Kyle Lemke, Dixie

Provided by Dixie
3 of 19
Jordan_Eaton.jpg

4A First Team - Jordan Eaton, Crimson Cliffs

Provided by Crimson Cliffs
4 of 19
Tanner_Davis.jpeg

4A First Team - Tanner Davis, Sky View

Provided by Sky View
5 of 19
Carter_Davis.JPG

4A First Team - Carter Davis, Sky View

Provided by Sky View
6 of 19
Tyrese.jpg

4A FIrst Team - Tyrese Lacey, Layton Christian

Provided by Layton Christian
7 of 19
Holmes_Lincoln.JPG

4A Second Team - Lincoln Holmes, Deseret Hills

Provided by Desert Hills
8 of 19
jordan.roberts.jpeg

4A Second Team - Jordan Roberts, Dixie

Provided by Dixie
9 of 19
Jordan_Child.jpg

4A Second Team - Jordan Child, Logan

Provided by Logan
10 of 19
jared.anderson.jpg

4A Second Team - Jared Anderson, Green Canyon

Provided by Green Canyon
11 of 19
Luke_Sorenson.png

4A Second Team - Luke Sorenson, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
12 of 19
Carson_Cox.png

4A Second Team - Carson Cox, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
13 of 19
justin.anderson.jpg

4A Third Team - Justin Anderson, Logan

Provided by Logan
14 of 19
griffin.shepherd.png

4A Third Team - Griffen Shepherd, Pine View

Provided by Pine VIew
15 of 19
Hayden_Howell.jpeg

4A Third Team - Hayden Howell, Sky View

Provided by Sky View
16 of 19
will.warner.jpg

4A Third Team - Will Warner, Snow Canyon

Provided by Snow Canyon
17 of 19
Otavio.jpg

4A Third Team - Otavio Armani, Layton Christian

Provided by Layton Christian
18 of 19
breckon.robinson.jpeg

4A Third Team - Breckon Robinson, Dixie

Provided by Dixie
19 of 19
owen.mackay.jpg
Logan_Deal.jpeg
kyle.lemke.jpeg
Jordan_Eaton.jpg
Tanner_Davis.jpeg
Carter_Davis.JPG
Tyrese.jpg
Holmes_Lincoln.JPG
jordan.roberts.jpeg
Jordan_Child.jpg
jared.anderson.jpg
Luke_Sorenson.png
Carson_Cox.png
justin.anderson.jpg
griffin.shepherd.png
Hayden_Howell.jpeg
will.warner.jpg
Otavio.jpg
breckon.robinson.jpeg

4A First Team

Logan Deal, Sky View, 6-6, C, Sr. — 15.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg

Kyle Lemke, Dixie, 6-9, C, Jr. — 20.7 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 3.1 bpg, 2.3 apg

Jordan Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, 6-4, F, Sr. — 17.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg

Tanner Davis, Sky View, 6-5, PG, Jr. — 14.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.4 spg

Carter Davis, Sky View, 6-6, F/G, Sr. — 13.7 ppg, 2.4 spg, 55 3s

Tyrese Lacey, Layton Christian, 5-9, PG, Sr. — 13.5 ppg, 8.5 apg

4A Second Team

Lincoln Holmes, Desert Hills, 6-0, G, Sr. — 18 ppg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg

Jordan Roberts, Dixie, 5-10, PG, Jr. — 11.3 ppg, 9.1 apg, 3.8 rpg

Jordan Child, Logan, 6-5, W, Jr. — 17.5 ppg, 6.84 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 bpg

Jared Anderson, Green Canyon, 6-3, G, Jr. — 17.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 52 3s

Luke Sorenson, Ridgeline, 6-7, F, Sr. — 14.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1 bpg

Carson Cox, Ridgeline, 6-5, F, Jr. — 14.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.5 spg

4A Third Team

Justin Anderson, Logan, 6-0, G, Sr. — 17.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.4 apg

Griffen Shepherd, Pine View, 6-2, F, Jr. — 19.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44 3s

Hayden Howell, Sky View, 6-1, F/G, Sr. — 8.7 ppg, 52 3s

Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 6-1, G, Sr. — 11.8 ppg 2.8 apg, 2.8 rpg, 2.7 spg

Otavio Armani, Layton Christian, 6-5, PF, Jr. — 13.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg

Breckon Robinson, Dixie, 5-11, SG, Jr. — 12.8 ppg, 3.7 apg, 59 3s

4A Honorable Mention

Nash Schroeder, Pine View, 6-0, G, Jr.

Cy Meacham, Snow Canyon, 5-11, G, Sr.

Kyver Jensen, Bear River, 6-0, PG, Jr.

Ty Bronson, Cedar City, 6-4, F, Sr.

Houston Johnsen, Crimson Cliffs, 6-6, C, Sr.

Jagger Francom, Ridgeline, 6-9, F/C, Jr.

Landon Kreitzer, Cedar City, 6-2, G, Jr.

Phoenix McWillis, Crimson Cliffs, 6-5, F, Sr.

Boston Holbrook, Desert Hills, 6-0, F, Sr.

Jalen Argyle, Logan, 6-5, P, Jr.

Oliver Nethercott, Mountain Crest, 6-0, G, Sr.

Boys.hoops.archives

Deseret News All-State

Boys basketball archives


The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 4A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Logan Deal, Sky View

Kyle Lemke, Dixie

Breckon Robinson, Dixie

Carter Davis, Sky View

Hayden Howell, Sky View

Tyrese Lacey, Layton Christian

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 3A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
2023 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team
High school boys basketball: Players of the Year were catalysts to their team’s success
High school boys basketball: Cyprus’ Quentin Meza caps sensational career by being named Deseret News 2023 Mr. Basketball