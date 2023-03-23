2023 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

1A Player of the Year

Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Sr.

Led Panguitch to the 1A state title by averaging 11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg and 2.5 spg.

1A First Team

Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6-2, F, Jr. — 15.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 bpg, 2.2 spg

Tuck Davis, Manila, 6-2, F, Sr. — 18.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg

Brooks Dalton, Piute, 6-4, F, Sr. — 17.6 ppg

Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 6-3, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.5 spg

Trey Rose, Milford, 5-9, G, Sr. — 16.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.2 spg

Orlando Alvarez, Wendover, 5-9, G, Sr. — 15.3 ppg

1A Second Team

Kyler Hughes, Manila, 5-8, G, Sr. — 11.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.6 apg

Cache Eyre, Panguitch, 6-3, F, Jr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Kole Westwood, Piute, 6-0, F, Jr. — 12.7 ppg

Spencer Talbot, Panguitch, 6-7, C, Sr. — 9.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Logan Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-3, F, Jr. — 12.8 ppg, 2.3 apg, 7.3 rpg, 1.6 spg

MaCoy Harris, Valley, 6-2, SG, Sr. — 17.9 PPG, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

1A Third Team

D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse, 6-0, SG, Sr. — 21.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.8 spg

Hunter Pace, Rich, 6-0, G, Sr. — 8.6 ppg, 55 3s

Easton Young, Monticello, 5-9, G, Sr. — 15.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.4 spg

Treyson Clark, Bryce Valley, 6-1, G, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 spg

Gavin Gonder, Manila, 6-2, F, Sr. — 8.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Jaxon Westwood, Piute, 6-2, G, Jr. — 12.3 ppg

1A Honorable Mention

Kota Bear, Wendover, 6-5, C, Sr.

Justin Osburn, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Jr.

Jaden Desch, Rich, 6-2, F, Jr.

Joel Romo, Bryce Valley, 5-10, G, Sr.

Jonathan Kessler, Pinnacle, 6-1, PG, Sr.

Lyric Phillips, Whitehorse, PG, Jr.

Jake Peterson, Wayne, 6-1, F, Jr.

Sadler Barnes, Milford, 5-9, G, So.

Carson Muirbrook, Rich, 6-3, C, Jr.

Rafe Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 6-0, G, Sr.

Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-4, C, So.

Jake Batty, Wayne, 6-4, F, Jr.

AJ Peek, ICS, 6-2, G, Fr.

Ryker Peterson, Wayne, 5-8, PG, Jr.

Boys.hoops.archives Deseret News All-State Boys basketball archives

The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch

Spencer Talbot, Panguitch

Tucker Chappell, Panguitch

Cache Eyre, Panguitch

Brooks Dalton, Piute

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.