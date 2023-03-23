2023 Deseret News boys basketball 1A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.
1A Player of the Year
Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Sr.
Led Panguitch to the 1A state title by averaging 11.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg and 2.5 spg.
1A First Team
Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6-2, F, Jr. — 15.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 bpg, 2.2 spg
Tuck Davis, Manila, 6-2, F, Sr. — 18.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg
Brooks Dalton, Piute, 6-4, F, Sr. — 17.6 ppg
Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 6-3, F, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.5 spg
Trey Rose, Milford, 5-9, G, Sr. — 16.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.2 spg
Orlando Alvarez, Wendover, 5-9, G, Sr. — 15.3 ppg
1A Second Team
Kyler Hughes, Manila, 5-8, G, Sr. — 11.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 5.6 apg
Cache Eyre, Panguitch, 6-3, F, Jr. — 13.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Kole Westwood, Piute, 6-0, F, Jr. — 12.7 ppg
Spencer Talbot, Panguitch, 6-7, C, Sr. — 9.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Logan Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-3, F, Jr. — 12.8 ppg, 2.3 apg, 7.3 rpg, 1.6 spg
MaCoy Harris, Valley, 6-2, SG, Sr. — 17.9 PPG, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg
1A Third Team
D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse, 6-0, SG, Sr. — 21.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.8 spg
Hunter Pace, Rich, 6-0, G, Sr. — 8.6 ppg, 55 3s
Easton Young, Monticello, 5-9, G, Sr. — 15.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 2.4 spg
Treyson Clark, Bryce Valley, 6-1, G, Sr. — 13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 spg
Gavin Gonder, Manila, 6-2, F, Sr. — 8.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Jaxon Westwood, Piute, 6-2, G, Jr. — 12.3 ppg
1A Honorable Mention
Kota Bear, Wendover, 6-5, C, Sr.
Justin Osburn, Panguitch, 6-1, G, Jr.
Jaden Desch, Rich, 6-2, F, Jr.
Joel Romo, Bryce Valley, 5-10, G, Sr.
Jonathan Kessler, Pinnacle, 6-1, PG, Sr.
Lyric Phillips, Whitehorse, PG, Jr.
Jake Peterson, Wayne, 6-1, F, Jr.
Sadler Barnes, Milford, 5-9, G, So.
Carson Muirbrook, Rich, 6-3, C, Jr.
Rafe Brinkerhoff, Bryce Valley, 6-0, G, Sr.
Gavin Rhoades, Tabiona, 6-4, C, So.
Jake Batty, Wayne, 6-4, F, Jr.
AJ Peek, ICS, 6-2, G, Fr.
Ryker Peterson, Wayne, 5-8, PG, Jr.
Deseret News All-State
Boys basketball archives
The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.
Deseret News 1A All-Tournament Team
MVP — Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch
Spencer Talbot, Panguitch
Tucker Chappell, Panguitch
Cache Eyre, Panguitch
Brooks Dalton, Piute
Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.