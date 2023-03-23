2023 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team

Editor’s note: The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players.

5A Player of the Year

Jaxon Johnson, Alta, 6-8, F/G, Jr.

Averaged 16.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.9 spg and 1.6 bpg in leading Alta to its first state title in 13 years.

5A First Team

Dutch DowDell, Olympus, 6-5, G, Jr. — 24.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg

Chudi Anosike, Murray, 6-5, F, Sr. — 27.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 spg

Ace Reiser, Alta, 6-0, G, Jr. — 14.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.8 spg

Chris Cox, Cottonwood, 6-7, SF, Jr. — 22.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 49 3s

Cooper Lewis, Lehi, 6-1, G, Jr. — 18.4 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4.4 rpg, 48 3s

Jordan Barnes, Olympus, 6-3, G, Jr. — 13.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 9.0 apg, 3.5 spg

5A Second Team

James Rust, Timpview, 6-5, G, Sr. — 14.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.5 apg

Mason Bendinger, Woods Cross, 6-3, G, Sr. — 17.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg

Yorgio Golesis, Skyline, 6-0, PG, Sr. — 20.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 2.0 spg

Jaxon Smith, Woods Cross, 6-1, PG, Sr. — 15.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 59 3s

Isaac Wolfe, Payson, 6-1, G, Sr. — 21.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.1 spg

Carter Doleac, Alta, 6-8, F, Jr. — 12.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.6 apg

5A Third Team

Chase DeGraffenried, Salem Hills, 6-3, G, Jr. — 21.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2 apg

Kirath Makhar, Cottonwood, 6-2, PG, Sr. — 11.0 ppg, 10.0 apg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 spg

Anthony Felesi, Orem, 6-5, G, Fr. — 14.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg

Maddux Albers, Hillcrest, 5-11, PG, Sr. — 18.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg

Jackson McKee, Box Elder, 6-6, C, Sr. — 15.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.4 apg

Dean Reuckert, Timpview, 6-6, G, Fr. — 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg

5A Honorable Mention

Chase Haslem, Springville, 5-11, G, Sr.

Carson Smith, Bountiful, 6-5, F, Jr.

Peter Broadbent, Skyline, 6-3, G, Sr.

Kevin Doe, East, 6-5, Wing, Sr.

Noah Bendinger, Juan Diego, 6-1, G, So.

Jamyn Sondrup, Springville, 6-9, C, Fr.

Grayson Brousseau, Lehi, 6-6, F, Jr.

Jackson Nelson, Salem Hills, 6-7, C, Sr.

Nash Hinck, Alta, 5-10, G, Sr.

Nash Matheson, Brighton, 6-1, G, Jr.

Cole Roberts, Cedar Valley, 6-0, SG, Sr.

Bryce Mella, Mountain View, 6-4, PG, Fr.

Jaxson Workman, Murray, 6-0, PG, Sr.

Zakk Albert, Olympus, 6-0, G, Sr.

Nate Visentin, Springville, 6-7, C, Sr.

Mason Faux, Timpanogos, 6-1, G, Sr.

Boys.hoops.archives Deseret News All-State Boys basketball archives

The Deseret News has 100-plus years of boys basketball all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1908.

Deseret News 5A All-Tournament Team

MVP — Jaxon Johnson, Alta

Ace Reiser, Alta

Dutch DowDell, Olympus

Carter Doleac, Alta

James Rust, Timpview

Anthony Felesi, Orem

Note: All-tourney teams were selected by Deseret News writers.