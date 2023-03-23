Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 23, 2023 
High school boys basketball: Cyprus’ Quentin Meza caps sensational career by being named Deseret News 2023 Mr. Basketball

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
High school boys basketball: Cyprus' Quentin Meza caps sensational career by being named Deseret News 2023 Mr. Basketball
Cyprus guard Quentin Meza poses for a portrait after being named Mr. Basketball at Cyprus High School in Magna on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Tucked up in the corner rafters of Cyprus High School’s gymnasium is a banner that shows all the years the boys basketball team has won a state championship. There’s just one year on there: 1955.

Ending that 68-year drought was something this year’s team, led by star point guard Quentin Meza, was really keen on achieving. The team ultimately came up short of that goal in the 6A semifinals, but in some ways the team led by Meza accomplished even more regardless of the final outcome.

“He gave the community something to be proud of,” said Cyprus coach Tre Smith about Meza. “I want to be a coach of a program that people love our team and they love to see our team play, and that’s what Q provided for our community. They brought a community together that had one common interest and that was to see us have success, and see these kids have success, and that’s what it was all about.”

Throughout his senior season, Meza was the main attraction whenever he stepped on the court. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and a major dent in the UHSAA record book and is this year’s Deseret News Mr. Basketball recipient, the 37th in the history of the award.

Cyprus guard Quentin Meza poses for a portrait after being named Mr. Basketball at Cyprus High School in Magna on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Cyprus guard Quentin Meza poses for a portrait after being named Mr. Basketball at Cyprus High School in Magna on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Cyprus guard Quentin Meza poses for a portrait after being named Mr. Basketball at Cyprus High School in Magna on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Cyprus guard Quentin Meza poses for a portrait after being named Mr. Basketball at Cyprus High School in Magna on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
He was a four-year starter at Cyprus, leading the team in scoring all four years, and during that time the program went 72-29 with four playoff appearances and two region championships. In the four years prior to Meza’s arrival at Cyprus, the team went 32-63.

This season, he became just the eighth player in state history to surpass the 2,000 career point plateau as he ultimately finished fourth on the all-time list with 2,123 career points. He also ranks third all-time with 603 career assists.

He arrived a scoring point guard, but by the time he departed he did everything for the Pirates.

“I really think his understanding of the game has really developed. His leadership, his commitment, his mental make-up, his toughness,” said Smith. “He’s a kid who was kind of off the radar for the most part so he needed to prove himself, but he wanted to prove himself. I always knew he was the type of guy that was more than capable.”

Regardless of the opponent, he put up big numbers and led Cyprus to wins all season with a 23-5 record this year. He finished the season averaging 24.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals. He had eight double-doubles.

For someone who stood just 5-foot-2 in the seventh grade and was almost always the smallest player on the floor, he never in his wildest dreams could’ve imagined the high school career that would unfold.

Cyprus’ Quentin Meza (3) drives to the paint during the 6A boys basketball semifinals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Cyprus’ Quentin Meza pushes the ball ahead as Syracuse’s Daxton Faddis and Dax Brady move in on him.

Cyprus’ Quentin Meza pushes the ball ahead as Syracuse’s Daxton Faddis and Dax Brady move in on him as they play in the quarterfinals of the 6A boys basketball state playoffs at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Cyprus won 58-56.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Cyprus’ Quentin Meza raises his arms

Cyprus’ Quentin Meza (3) celebrates after hitting 2,000 career points during a high school boys basketball game at Kearns High School in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2962437.jpg

Cyprus poses after Quentin Meza reached 2,000 career points during a high school boys basketball game at Kearns High School in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2962431.jpg

Cyprus’ Quentin Meza lays the ball up during a high school boys basketball game at Kearns High School in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2908734.jpg

Cyprus’ Quentin Meza takes the ball to the hoop around Kearns’ Pual Wanthi during a high school boys basketball game at Kearns on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Cyprus won 62-53.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2904614.jpg

Hunter’s Dominick Phannolath blocks a shot from Cyprus’ Quentin Meza in a high school boys basketball game in Magna on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
“It’s nothing I ever dreamed of coming into high school, but now that I’m done it will be something I can always look back on. I was the fourth leading scorer in Utah basketball ever, so I think that’s pretty cool,” said Meza.

He said the confidence coach Smith gave him beginning with his freshman year became a huge part of his continued success.

“He’s always showed complete confidence in my. I’m the coach on the court. I listen to what he says, but he also gives me the freedom to call the plays or if I see something he’ll listen to me,” added Meza.

Through the years, Meza said he’s become more athletic, which has allowed him to play better defense but then also be able to finish at the rim despite bigger defenders.

37 years of Deseret News Mr. Basketball recipients , 2023

37 years of Deseret News Mr. Basketball recipients


2022 — Quentin Meza, Cyprus

2022Collin Chandler, Farmington

2021Ethan Potter, Layton

2020Dallin Hall, Fremont

2019Rylan Jones, Olympus

2018Rylan Jones, Olympus

2017Jaxon Brenchley, Ridgeline

2016Frank Jackson, Lone Peak

2015Jesse Wade, Davis

2014T.J. Haws, Lone Peak

2013Nick Emery, Lone Peak

2012Jordan Loveridge, West Jordan

2011Tyrell Corbin, West

2010Kyle Collinsworth, Provo

2009Tyler Haws, Lone Peak

2008Tyler Haws, Lone Peak

2007Morgan Grim, Riverton

2006Daniel Deane, Judge

2005Jackson Emery, Lone Peak

2004Tai Wesley, Provo

2003Josh Olsen, Alta

2002Brody Van Brocklin, Davis

2001Jared Jensen, Fremont

2000Garner Meads, Brighton

1999Tim Henry, Mountain View

1998Tony Brown, Mountain Crest

1997Britton Johnsen, Murray

1996Jeff Johnsen, Murray

1995Jeff Johnsen, Murray

1994Alex Jensen, Viewmont

1993Ben Melmeth, Judge

1992JaRon Boone, Skyline

1991Justin Weidauer, Cottonwood

1990Kenneth Roberts, Bingham

1989Shawn Bradley, Emery

1988Tony Brown, Mountain Crest

1987 — Kurt Miller, Ben Lomond


At 6-foot, Meza is definitely undersized in the eyes of college coaches and as a result the offers have been minimal. He hasn’t signed anywhere yet, and he’s hopeful for more offers over the next month or so once college coaches start finding out which players will and won’t be taking advantage of their extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

“I definitely feel like I’m good enough to play almost anywhere, but with COVID it’s been really hard for my class cause if you’re not one of the super highly-recruited guys you’re kind of stuck waiting to see what the players are going to do in college,” said Meza. “For me I just keep working. I know something’s going to happen and something’s going to come, and when it happens I’m going to be ready to play where ever I go.”

He proved he can compete against the best as Cyprus played five games this season against teams from Region 4, largely regarded as the best in the state. In those games he averaged 25.4 ppg.

Meza could’ve explored options of playing at a bigger school or even a prep school to increase his exposure, but that never once entered his mind.

“I’ve known all these guys since I was third, fourth grade, and we’ve always played together. I think it builds more chemistry and you have a better bond with your team if you play that long,” said Meza. “Super glad that I stayed here for my four years because did a lot of great things that nobody’s ever done here.”

That group packed Cyprus fans into the Dee Events for its quarterfinal and semifinal games, and seeing the sea of blue and yellow in the student section and around the arena is something he won’t soon forget.

“That was really cool to see how many people and little kids our basketball team inspired,” said Meza.

He’s hopeful that trend will continue with the foundation he helped lay, especially with a brand new Cyprus High School being built a bit further south in Magna on new land.

“When I first started here, we weren’t filling up those stands,” said Cyprus coach Tre Smith, who just finished his ninth year at the school. “Q really puts some bodies in the stands and people from the community came out and supported our team, and Q was the driving force of that.”

 

