Colorado center Lawson Lovering transfers to Utah

Utah basketball has its first transfer portal addition.

After Lazar Stefanovic, Jaxon Brenchley, Bostyn Holt and Mike Saunders Jr. transferred this offseason, plus star center Branden Carlson declared for the NBA draft (though he has the option to return), Utah has filled one of its four available scholarship spots.

Colorado center Lawson Lovering is transferring to Utah, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

Lovering started 34 games for Colorado this season, averaging 4.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists and a block. The Buffaloes’ season was ended by Utah Valley in the NIT.

“Lawson’s got great size and he’s working on his low-post game. I’ve said it all year long, he’s a work in progress offensively. He’s really good for us defensively, an elite level defender,” Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said of Lovering after the loss to UVU, per Tony Cosolo of USA Today.

The 7-foot-1, 220-pound center will be a junior. He is a former four-star prospect, per 247Sports.