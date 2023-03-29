This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night.

On Friday, March 31, Kalani Sitake will welcome the public to an open scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium at 3 p.m., followed by the alumni game comprised of former stars at 5 p.m. Because of the competitive nature of the alumni contest, last year’s last-second, game-winning TD pass by Max Hall and the fact it is on BYUtv has given the event an organic push. For Sitake, his squad will be on display beforehand in a controlled scrimmage. If history repeats, many first-team players will be used sparingly, if at all. Gates are set to open at 2 p.m.

Quick hits from spring football include the injury to RB Sol Jay Maiava-Peters and my piece on defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s installation of an aggressive philosophy.

Question of the week: Aaron Roderick recently said BYU’s offensive line may be one of the most athletic the program has had in some time. How does this fit with the Cougars losing a tackle like Blake Freeland, who set an NFL combine record for vertical leap?

Jay Drew: According to Roderick and offensive line coach Darrell Funk, the Cougars will replace Freeland in the athleticism department with Kingsley Suamataia, who is also replacing Freeland at left tackle. Roderick told me that Suamataia is almost as “freakishly athletic” as Freeland is, just not as tall.

The coaches also said that some of the new guys, such as Brayden Keim, Utah transfer Paul Maile and Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho, are more athletic than the guys they are replacing such as Clark Barrington and Harris LaChance. They are also really excited about Missouri State transfer Ian Fitzgerald. Throw in Connor Pay and Keim, and the Cougars have enough pieces to seamlessly move into the Big 12, in my opinion.

Dick Harmon: If indeed this is an extraordinarily athletic group of offensive linemen, it will show in September where it failed last year in short-yardage run plays. Getting leverage, pushing the line, fighting for a yard or two for the running backs and converting near the goal line on power plays will prove to me just how athletic this group is. From there, you go to zone blocking effectiveness, how quickly they can pull and get to the second level and knock around linebackers.

I think this will be a very good pass-blocking crew. It is getting a first-class stress test from Jay Hill’s aggressive defense and pressure. Freeland was a master at left tackle and it is expected Suamataia will be as effective in protecting the QB. I believe Snow College transfer Lisala Tai (6-foot-7, 300) and freshman Trevin Ostler (6-5, 330), can give Darrell Funk plenty of choices to mix playing time with Lapuaho, Fitzgerald, Pay and Keim to provide impressive depth in case of injuries. If Lapuaho, who started every game for USU, and Fitzgerald can step in and perform better than the now Baylor Bear Barringtons, Funk will be in great shape.

