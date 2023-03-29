Wendy’s rolls out new menu items for spring

Wendy’s is expanding its menu with fresh options for the summer.

The fresh, never frozen hamburger chain announced on Tuesday that it would be rolling out three new menu items: blueberry pomegranate lemonade, a grilled chicken ranch wrap and a grilled chicken cobb salad.

In a press release, Wendy’s said that with these new items, the company is aiming for fresh ingredients. Additionally, the fast-food chain will be revamping its salads later this month. “To continue providing the most craveable salad dressings to our customers, we are launching Wendy’s branded dressings this month to amplify flavor, along with introducing a new, heartier lettuce blend for our salad fans.”

The blueberry pomegranate lemonade is a deep pink color and joins the ranks of the Dave’s Craft Lemonades, which have been fan favorites for a while. The grilled chicken ranch wrap will have grilled chicken, cheese and ranch dressing — this move comes during a period of nostalgia around wraps. The grilled chicken cobb salad will have grilled chicken, bacon, diced egg, chopped tomato, fried onions and ranch dressing.

This isn’t the first time that Wendy’s has added a new lemonade and salad just in time for spring. In 2019, the chain added a parmesan caesar chicken salad and a peach lemonade to the menu, per the Wendy’s website.

How to try the new menu items at Wendy’s

To try these new menu items, the press release said to go to your nearest Wendy’s or use the app to purchase them.

Why Wendy’s could be adding lighter options

Wendy’s move to add grilled chicken items to its menu could be because customers love grilled chicken, but it also might be a move to respond to a customer base that wants healthier options when they’re dining.

Fast food isn’t known for being the healthiest of food, but there are plenty of customers who are looking for those options. According to 2022 data from McKinsey & Company, consumers are looking for healthier food options. Healthier food, in this case, is referring to eating less processed food, less sugar and less red meat.

Around 41% of U.S. consumers are looking for food that allows them to eat more produce. While there is some interest in eating less meat, the main goal of this group of consumers is to eat healthier by eating more produce.

This is true of younger generations as well. Food Insight said that members of Gen Z are trying to eat healthier, with a plurality of that demographic being interested in both clean eating and calorie counting as their way to eat healthier. Lower calorie options at fast-food restaurants that use grilled meat instead of fried meat are an example.

A 2022 report commented on by Food Service Equipment Reports found that Gen Zers tend to like fast food over more formal restaurants. Only 5% of the generation never eats fast food, while a plurality of Gen Z visits fast-food restaurants at least every couple of months.

This may mean that younger generations are interested in having more convenient, lower calorie food options, which would explain why wraps and salads are being added to different fast-food menus.

What else is new at Wendy’s?

Wendy’s announced that its $3 breakfast is back. In a press release, the company said that it brought back the deal that’ll get you a bacon or sausage and egg croissant with a side of the crispy breakfast potatoes for $3. The promotion runs from March 27 to June 4 at participating Wendy’s restaurants.

What time does Wendy’s stop serving breakfast?

At 10:30 a.m., per Wendy’s website. The chain’s breakfast items include different sandwiches, biscuits, potatoes and more. Each egg on the breakfast sandwiches is freshly cracked.

What are Wendy’s hours?

Wendy’s are generally open from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, per USA Today.