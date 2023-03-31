Here’s how to get a Dairy Queen Blizzard for only 85 cents

Do you want a Blizzard for 85 cents? Dairy Queen is offering a promotion that will allow customers to enjoy a Blizzard for under a buck between April 10 and April 23.

To celebrate the debut of the Blizzard on Dairy Queen menus back in 1985, the ice cream chain is offering a special promotion, per Today. The promotion is available through the Dairy Queen mobile app, so if you would like to get a Blizzard, download the app and then go to a participating Dairy Queen location.

You might be able to use the promotion to try one of the new Blizzards or have a taste of one of your old favorites.

New Blizzards at Dairy Queen (and returning favorites)

There are two new Blizzards debuting on Dairy Queen’s summer menu: peanut butter puppy chow and Oreo brookie.

The peanut butter puppy chow Blizzard is vanilla ice cream as the base with puppy chow bits, chocolate chunks and peanut butter, per People. The Oreo brookie Blizzard contains vanilla ice cream as the base with chunks of Oreo cookie as well as brownie-cookie (hence, brookie in the name).

Also back on the menu, according to People, are the s’mores, cotton candy and choco-dipped strawberry Blizzards. These will be on the menu for a limited time.