Did you know Britney Spears is a government operative? 10 wild celebrity conspiracy theories

Some of us have a weird obsession with celebrities. Some people take that obsession to such outlandish lengths that wild conspiracy theories are born. Did you know Paul McCartney’s been dead since 1966? How could you? He’s been replaced with a body double exactly like him in every way.

While that theory probably isn’t true, I do find it hilariously entertaining. Here are 10 other wild celebrity conspiracy theories that never fail to make me laugh.

1. JonBenét Ramsey grew up to be Katy Perry

Early in 2016, videos claiming Katy Perry was the late JonBenét Ramsey grown up began swirling the internet. According to the conspiracy theory, Perry reference Ramsey in her biography “Life of a Firework” — theorists claimed it was strange Perry would compare herself to the late 6-year-old pageant girl and considered the reference a “clue.” Theories also cite lyrics, music videos and tweets as proof.

Essentially, the theory claims that the illuminati and free masons teamed up to kidnap Ramsey and turn her into a star — Katy Perry.

Perry sort of addressed the conspiracy theory while hosting the VMAs in 2017. During a series of rapid-fire questions, she was told to “Blink twice if you’re actually JonBenet Ramsey.” Perry responds, “Um wait, no, that is not real” per Teen Vogue.

2. Britney Spears was a government operative

According to some conspiracy theorists, Britney Spears worked for the government during the Bush administration — every time Spears had a public meltdown she drew media attention away from the White House, reports Vice.

Theorists provide proof in the form of a timeline. Apparently every time the Bush administration had a blunder, Spears stole the public’s attention with her wild behavior. For example, in February 2007, Bush announced the reformation of al-Qaida. The same night, Spears broke out of rehab, shaved her head and vandalized a paparazzi vehicle with an umbrella.

The theory dives into some convoluted territory with claims the illuminati is involved (of course), Spears was brainwashed while on the Micky Mouse Club and she might just be the greatest American spy of all time, per Vice.

Related Britney Spears says she has joined a new faith

3. Nicolas Cage is a vampire

Nicolas Cage is a lot of things — actor, father, producer, meme — and vampire?

In 2012, a eBay seller auctioned off a photo from the 1870s for $1,000,000 that “proved” Cage was well over a hundred years old. “Personally, I believe it’s him and that he is some sort of walking undead/vampire, et cetera, who quickens/reinvents himself once every 75 years or so,” read the listing, per the Hollywood Reporter. “150 years from now, he might be a politician, the leader of a cult, or a talk show host.”

While Cage does have an uncanny resemblance to the photograph, he denies claims that he’s a vampire.

“There is a resemblance, but — how can I be polite about this? — it’s a somewhat slowed down version of me” Cage said on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” per The Washington Post. “I don’t drink blood and the last time I looked in the mirror I had a reflection.”

4. Avril Lavigne was replaced with a body double

Pop star Avril Lavigne died in 2003 — according to conspiracy theorists — and got replaced with her doppelgänger Melissa Vandella. Fans claim Lavigne “changed” around 2003. They analyzed difference in her personal style, eye shape, lyrics and handwriting. Lavigne was allegedly even caught once with “Melissa” written on her hand, reports the Guardian.

Twitter users got hooked on the theory and shared images that “prove” differences between Lavigne and Melissa.

Conectando AVRIL LAVIGNE com a AVRIL LAVIGNE FAKE (Melissa Vandella), em menos de 6 apertos de mãos [Teoria dos 6 graus de separação] pic.twitter.com/JZ4apIrKPf — Guilherme Bezerra (@guilhermeoutono) February 28, 2023

Melissa Vandela: ''Can I copy your homework?''



Avril Lavigne: ''Yeah, just change it up a bit so it doesn't look that obvious'' pic.twitter.com/F8cric60XP — alexandra (@ihemmingslove) May 15, 2017

Lavigne addressed the rumors during a 2018 interview with the Australian radio station KIIS 1065: “Some people think that I’m not the real me, which is so weird!” Avril told the radio host, per Teen Vogue. “Like, why would they even think that?”

5. Paul McCartney died in 1966

Lavigne isn’t the only musician replace with an imposter — McCartney was taken over by a body double, too.

More than 50 years ago, a Detroit radio host accidentally sparked a wild theory: “Paul is dead.” A caller told the radio host that he played the Beatles’ White Album song “Revolution 9” backwards and heard “Turn me on, dead man.” It got crazier when he heard “I buried Paul” at the end of “Strawberry Fields Forever” per Rolling Stone Magazine.

Fans took the the craze. The theory developed into this: McCartney died on Nov. 9, 1966, in a car crash when his car swerved off an icy road. The Beatles secretly replaced him with an imposter. Paul’s lookalike is named Billy Shears. He looks, talks and sounds just like the singer.

In 1974 McCartney told Rolling Stone: “Someone from the office rang me up and said, ‘Look, Paul, you’re dead.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I don’t agree with that.’”

Related The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney allegedly put their rivalry aside for a rumored new album

6. Khloe Kardashian’s father is O.J. Simpson

As the rumor goes, Kris Jenner (Khloe Kardashian’s mother) had an affair with O.J. Simpson — so Khloe Kardashian’s real father is Simpson.

Robert Kardashian notoriously defended Simpson during his 1995 murder trial. At some point during the trial, Jenner and Simpson developed a relationship that led to an affair.

Conspiracy theorists claim that Kardashian has a much closer resemblance to Simpson than she does to her own father. And apparently she looks a lot like Simpson’s own daughter, too.

But both Simpson and Kardashian have denied claims they are related.

“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl,” Simpson said, per Us Weekly. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”

“But never — and I want to stress never — in any way, shape, or form have I ever had any interest in Kris — romantically, or sexually — and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson said, per USA Today. ”So all of these stories are just bogus, bad, tasteless.

Kardashian has also tried to put the rumors to rest. “The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true” she said, per Us Weekly.

7. Beyonce didn’t give birth to her first daughter

Some fans claim that pop star Beyonce was never pregnant with her first daughter, Blue Ivy Carter — she fooled us all by wearing a prosthetic belly and hiring a surrogate to carry her baby.

Evidence shared by perpetuators is as follows: her stomach “shifted” and folded when she bent over, the baby’s due date changed often and there is a lack of pregnancy photos, reports Black Bag. Apparently she faked her pregnancy due to fertility issues and did not want the public to know she was using a surrogate.

The rumor didn’t make it very far before Beyonce shut it down, calling it “stupid, ridiculous and false,” per Billboard.

When asked about the rumors Beyonce responded: “That was crazy. It wasn’t hurtful, it was just crazy. Where did they come up with this?” per Billboard.

8. Walt Disney is frozen

Legend has it that Walt Disney’s corpse is frozen in a cryonic chamber and will get revived at a later date. The animation pioneer died in December 1966 at age 65. Just weeks after his death, a reporter for a tabloid newspaper called The National Spotlite claimed he snuck into the hospital where Disney died and says his body in a cryogenic metal cylinder, per PBS News.

The myth has evolved over the decades as fans speculate where Disney’s frozen corpse could be located. Some believe that it’s stored under the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and others claim Disney wrote the movie “Frozen” so photos of the late creator’s frozen head would stop appearing on Google, per USA Today.

But the theory has no real truth to it. “There is absolutely no truth that my father, Walt Disney, wished to be frozen,” Disney’s daughter, Diane, wrote in her 1972 biography. “I doubt that my father had ever heard of cryonics.”

9. Harry Styles is bald

Harry Styles is notorious for having a superb head of hair — but TikTok has doubts that it’s real. According to the theory, the grammy-award winning musician is secretly bald and wears a wig.

TikTok videos of Styles on stage show the singer’s hair flopping as his dances. If you look closely it seems like his hair leaves his head. There are also video where Styles is apparently adjusting his hair piece.

Fans aren’t the only ones obsessed with the theory. Apparently his friend and collaborator Tom Hull is the one who told Styles about it, he said in a Rolling Stone interview.

“He’s completely obsessed with it,” Styles says of Hull, per Rolling Stone. “He won’t stop sending me messages about (people) trying to work out if I’m bald.”

Styles also confirmed that he has not gone bald. “What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed,” per Rolling Stone.

10. Katie Holmes has a secret entrance into Whole Foods

Following the divorce from her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes moved to Chelsea, a neighborhood in Manhattan, in an apartment above Whole Foods. The building had a staircase in the back that went down into the cellar-level of the store, this allowed the “Dawson’s Creek” star to slip in and out without catching attention, per Insider.

Holmes has never addressed the rumor — so who knows? Maybe it’s true.