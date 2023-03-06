High school baseball: 2023 2A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

Weather permitting, the 2023 high school baseball season will get underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There is one new baseball coach in 2A this year: Craig Brinkerhoff (Kanab).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

2A East Region

1. South Sevier Rams

south sevier

2023 schedule

Head coach: Eric Baker (fifth year).

2022 record: 20-3 (first in Region 2A East with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 4-0 record, Beat Parowan in 2A state championship.

2022 offense: 11.7 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

2022 defense: 4 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Keegon Heath, P/OF, Sr.

Riley Barney, OF/MF, Sr.

Tait Brown, 1B/P, Sr.

Ridge Tebbs, INF/P, Sr.

Tyson Robb, DH/C/OF, Sr.

Paysen Mitchell, MINF, Jr.

Peyton Ingram, C/OF, Soph.

Benjamin Northrup, OF, Soph.

Kanyon Okerlund, 3B, Soph.

Ryker Freeman, P, Soph.

Stockton Roberts, P, Soph.

Brace Brindley, P, Soph.

2. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

gunnison

2023 schedule

Head coach: Max Sanders (fourth year).

2022 record: 10-16 (fifth in Region 2A East with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Milford in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 7 rpg (No. 9 in 2A).

2022 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Jake Sorenson, OF, Sr.

Zach Brackett, INF, Sr.

Easton Newman, INF, Sr.

Colter King, C, Sr.

Parker Sanders, 1B, Sr.

Kyler Cox, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Braxton Pickett, P, Fr.

Peyton Sanders, INF, Soph.

Kylan Crouch, INF, Soph.

TaLund Zufelt, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: We should be set to see impactful contributions from returning players and are excited to see our younger guys fill holes from last season.

3. San Juan Broncos

san juan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jens Nielson (fifth year).

2022 record: 15-9 (tied for second in Region 2A East with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by North Summit in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 9.8 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

2022 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Garrett Young, MINF, Sr.

Jerzy Nieves, OF/P, Sr.

Collin Baker, OF/P, Sr.

Ian Johnson, OF/P, Sr.

Parker Snyder, C/P, Jr.

Talon Mendoza, MINF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Jake Ivins, IF/P, Soph.

Branten Bethea, OF/C, Soph.

Cooper Palmer, 1B, Soph.

Coach comment: We are very excited for the upcoming season. We bring back a lot of varsity experience and a lot of talent. We have guys that love baseball, work hard, are coachable and are eager and know how to compete. We feel we have a team that will make some noise this year.

4. Duchesne Eagles

duchesne

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Goodliffe (fifth year).

2022 record: 17-9 (tied for second in Region 2A East with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Millard in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

2022 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Draker Goodliffe, C/3B/P, Jr.

Parker Crum, C/P/SS, Jr.

Cade Norman, P/SS, Soph.

Kyson Giles, P/1B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Conner Karren, 2B/C, Soph.

Caleb Thompson, OF/P, Soph.

Jaden Mortensen, DH/1B, Jr.

Jeshaun Johnson, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: We are a young team with no seniors. However, we are returning multiple starters and have a lot of young talent coming in. We are confident we will be competitive in all our games. We have a lot of young arms as well as many underclassmen who are eager to prove themselves at the plate.

5. North Sevier Wolves

North Sevier

2023 schedule

Head coach: Josh Robinson (seventh year).

2022 record: 11-13 (tied for second in Region 2A East with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Beaver in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 8.9 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

2022 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Kyson Bosshardt, P/INF, Sr.

Kannin Boswell, P/OF, Sr.

Hunter Hansen, P/UTL, Sr.

Tyler Foote, C, Sr.

Riley Burr, P/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Mace Sorenson, P/INF, Jr.

Kaydon Johnson, P/UTL, Jr.

James Crowley, P/OF, Soph.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to the upcoming season. We lost a good senior group last year, but look forward to seeing some guys step up and play some big roles for us. Our goal as always is to be playing our best baseball come state tournament time. Excited for a fun season.

6. North Summit Braves

north summit

2023 schedule

Head coach: Beau Morrill (third year).

2022 record: 4-16 (sixth in Region 2A East with a 2-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Beaver in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 4 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

2022 defense: 12.3 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Wyatt Morrill, CF/P, Sr.

Paxton Smith, C/UT, Jr.

Tucker Pace, SS/P, Jr.

Cutler Blonquist, 3B/P, Jr.

Easton Miller, 2B/P, Jr.

Braxton Lefler, 1B/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Drake Webb, P Soph.

Easton Richins, OF/P, Soph.

Octavio Tarin, OF/P, Soph.

Coach comment: As a coaching staff we’re trying to create a team that is disciplined hardworking competitive and believes in the system that we’re trying to build. I’m very excited to see these young men work together… it’s going to be a fun year.

7. Monticello Buckaroos

monticello

2023 schedule

Head coach: Josh Keyes (second year).

2022 record: 0-14 (seventh in Region 2A East with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by North Summit in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 3.5 rpg (No. 13 in 2A).

2022 defense: 16.5 rpg (No. 13 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

2A West Region

1. Enterprise Wolves

enterprise

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bundy (16th year).

2022 record: 19-7 (tied for fifth in Region 2A West with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Kanab in 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 8 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

2022 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Jake Sanderson, IF/P, Sr.

Parker Staheli, P/IF, Soph.

Treyson Randall, P/IF, Jr.

Karson Stauffer, C/P, Jr.

Brady Crouch, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Brayden Gardner, P/OF, Jr.

Waylon Woods, P/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of work and a lot of catching up to do. Hopefully we can put everything together quick, and go out and play some good ball (if mother nature lets us see a field in the next two months. I think we will be just fine defensively. Hopefully a few kids can step up offensively and keep us in some games.

2. Kanab Cowboys

kanab

2023 schedule

Head coach: Craig Brinkerhoff (first year).

2022 record: 17-11 (tied for first in Region 2A West with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Parowan in 2A semifinals.

2022 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

2022 defense: 6 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Griffen Bone, SS/P, Jr.

Waylon White, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Brogun Virostko, INF, Fr.

Logan Veater, INF/P.

Kale Glover, INF/P.

Coach comment: Young team, but able to compete.

3. Beaver Beavers

beaver

2023 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Carter (fifth year).

2022 record: 15-12 (fourth in Region 2A West with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Kanab in 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 7 in 2A).

2022 defense: 5 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Tyten Fails, IF/P, Sr.

Bentley Bradshaw, OF, Sr.

Hoyt Blomquist, IF/P, Sr.

Dallas Yardley, UP/P, Sr.

Deegan Bailey, UP/P, Jr.

Kutlur Matheson, UP/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Deegan Blackner, UP/P, Soph.

Brayden Evans, UP, Soph.

Bodie Wheatley, UP, Soph.

Coach comment: We have a great group returning with a lot of players that had experience last year and some younger players with great potential. We need to have our seniors be leaders and have the rest of the team be supportive so we can have a fun, successful season. I have confidence in this group and expect big things out of them. We are excited for the season to get here and can’t wait for warm weather and lots of baseball.

4. Parowan Rams

parowan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jed Townsend (fifth year).

2022 record: 15-9 (third in Region 2A West with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A state championship.

2022 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

2022 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Wyatt Hall, CF/2B, Sr.

Hunter Johnson, 3B/P, Sr.

Luke Millett, 1B/OF/P, Sr.

Matt Townsend, SS/2B/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Boden Mackelprang C/1B/P, Jr.

Kasen Walker, Utility/P, Jr.

Porter Jackman, C/SS/2B, P, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the 2023 season. We have big shoes to fill after last year’s graduating class. It is always fascinating to watch the transition take place and watch as underclassmen step up and step into leadership roles. We have returning varsity players who played in significant games. We expect those players to do the heavy lifting this year. We are confident and ready for the season to start.

milford

5. Milford Tigers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kent Sullivan (second year).

2022 record: 6-17 (fifth in Region 2A West with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Millard in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 5 rpg (No. 10 in 2A).

2022 defense: 9.7 rpg (No. 10 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Trey Rose, OF/C, Sr.

Tayton Sullivan, 1B/P, Sr.

Taylor Dotson, 3B, Jr.

Kilo Tsosie, SS/P, Soph.

Sadler Barnes, 2B/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Colton Barnes, OF, Soph.

Toby LaOrange, 3B/P, Soph.

Judd Netto, C, Soph.

Coach comment: Really looking forward to the season to see how much we progressed after first season together. We have some great leaders coming back and still have young talent to mix in. Expecting us to have a fun competitive season.

6. Millard Eagles

millard

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dakota Bullock (second year).

2022 record: 3-19 (sixth in Region 2A West with a 0-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Enterprise in 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

2022 defense: 11.6 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Hunter Rhodes, P/SS, Sr.

Morgan Wade, C, Sr.

Taylor Davies, CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Hunter Stott, UT, Soph.

Coach comment: We made a nice run in the state tourney last year and hope to build off of that momentum. There is a lot of excitement around this year’s team. We have a good core of production returning from last year. Looking forward to competing in what I feel like is a really balanced classification this year in 2A. 2023 Should be a fun one.