Monday, March 6, 2023 
Television Entertainment

The newest mystery on ‘The Masked Singer’ isn’t much of a mystery

The 9th season of ‘The Masked Singer’ has a new — and not very mysterious — front-runner

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
From left to right: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger on “The Masked Singer.”

Michael Becker, Fox

The ninth season of “The Masked Singer” has a new front-runner.

For the first time in the competition’s history, “The Masked Singer” has a group of five people making up one costume. The California Roll — consisting of five individual sushi rolls — made its debut on “The Masked Singer” and won the third episode of the show to advance to the quarterfinals.

During the episode, one member of the group revealed that the California Roll had performed on Broadway, per Screen Rant. One member of the group shared that he went to an Ivy League school, while another member mentioned how he used to be a DJ to pay the rent. A female member of the group — whose part of the clue package included a caricature with a tiger — said the group has “rubbed shoulders with the greats, from Dolly to Snoop,” and another member mentioned recently getting married, Screen Rant reported.

A final clue revealed the number 5 billion.

Guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:

  • Pentatonix.
  • The cast of “High School Musical.”
  • The cast of “The Lion King.”
  • The cast of “Pitch Perfect.”

Fans, meanwhile, widely believe that the mystery identity behind the California Roll is the a cappella group Pentatonix.

The group has 5 billion views on its YouTube channel, the entertainment site Gold Derby reported. Entertainment Weekly noted that Pentatonix singer Kirstin Maldonado starred in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, and that singer Matt Sallee got married last year. Pentatonix singer Kevin Olusola, meanwhile, graduated with a degree from Yale, according to Talent Recap.

The drawing of the tiger could reference “Eye of the Tiger,” Pentatonix’s victory song on Season 3 of the competition show “The Sing-Off,” per Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, the group appeared on “The Voice” and performed “Jolene” alongside Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, and did a duet with Snoop Dogg on TikTok in 2021.

So far this season, the following celebrities have been unmasked:

  • Dick Van Dyke.
  • Sara Evans.
  • Debbie Gibson.
  • Grandmaster Flash.
  • Howie Mandel.
“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 7 p.m. MST. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.

