High school softball: 2023 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new softball coaches in 6A this year: Kamie Hoggan (Clearfield), Haleigh Mortensen (Farmington), Ryley Buttars (Fremont), Paul Lovata (Kearns) and Nikki Fitting (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Melinda Wade (fourth year).

2022 record: 17-11 (third in Region 1 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 16 in 6A)

2022 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Kendall Strasberg, pitcher, Jr.

Hadley Howell, 3B, Sr.

Liv Boswell, SS, Jr.

2. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Ryley Buttars (1st year).

2022 record: 21-5 (first in Region 1 with a 11-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 8 in 6A)

2022 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Reata O’Neal, SS, Sr.

Keysha McKean, 2nd, Sr.

Audrey Cooper, Pitcher/3rd, Jr.

Savannah Palmatier, C, So.

Key newcomers:



Ayzlee Sessions, P, Fr.

Aly Tobias, 2nd/1st, So.

Coach comment: We have a lot of talent this year and I am very exited to put it to use with a lot of hard work. This year’s team is going to be a hard team to beat. They have been putting in the work and have been full of grit from day one.

3. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Kiley Crockett (ninth year).

2022 record: 10-14 (fourth in Region 1 with a 6-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Herriman in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 6 rpg (No. 17 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 13 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Farmington Phoenix

Head coach: Haleigh Mortensen (1st year).

2022 record: 15-9 (second in Region 1 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Weber in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 13 in 6A)

2022 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Elle Mortensen, Shortstop, Sr. Sr.

Courntey Christiansen, Catcher, Sr.

Kate Hansen, Right field, Sr.

Maddie Kelker, Pitcher, Jr.

Lexi Crowley, Center field, Jr.

Nev Carrasquel, Left field, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ella Nielson, Pitcher, Fr.

Morgan Rogers, Outfielder, Fr.

Ruby Andrus, Utility player, Fr.

Kiley Gazafy, Catcher, Fr.

Coach comment: I’m super excited for this season. We have a lot strong returning players as well as a lot of new talented girls coming in this season.

5. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Kelly Anderson (16th year).

2022 record: 5-20 (seventh in Region 1 with a 1-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 3.5 rpg (No. 24 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.7 rpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Kenlie Cowdin, SS/OF, Sr.

Mikela Millard, OF, Sr.

Jaidyn Franco, INF/C, So.

Brielle Milius, C, Sr.

Erin Anderson, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jazmine Prathan, SS, So.

Coach comment: We return multiple starters from last year’s team. We will be adding a few new players into the mix that could help us once region play begins.

6. Davis Darts

Head coach: Todd Street (4th year).

2022 record: 9-15 (fifth in Region 1 with a 3-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 18 in 6A)

2022 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Abby Olsen, 2nd Base, Sr.

Laney Tuft, Center Field, Sr.

Ellie Black, Pitcher, Sr.

Nina Attanasio, Pitcher, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Rayleigh Starnes, Catcher, Jr.

Sydney Marrelli, Outfield, Jr.

Jada Chilton, Utility, Jr.

Jewel Korth, Infield, Fr.

Coach comment: We are very excited about this season. We look forward to the challenge and hope we can compete at a level that gives us a chance to win games.

7. Clearfield Falcons

Head coach: Kamie Hoggan (first year).

2022 record: 5-16 (sixth in Region 1 with a 2-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Copper Hills in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 4.1 rpg (No. 22 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8 rpg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Elizabeth Salazar, 3rd/SS/catcher, Jr.

Jenna Lloyd, pitch/2nd, So.PH

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: We’ve got a lot of young talent that will be exciting to see come together and build something special.

Region 2

1. West Panthers

Head coach: Sharee McBraun (second year).

2022 record: 23-5 (first in Region 2 with a 12-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 6-3 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 11.1 rpg (No. 3 in 6A)

2022 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Kylee Espinoza, OF, Sr.

Jayda Spight, SS/2B, Jr.

Andrea Tagovailoa, 3B/SS/UT, So.

Lafiana Fifita, C/3B, So.

Mele Langi, UT, So.

Rita Tavita, P/UT, So.

Key newcomers:



Loreal Gonzalez, 3B/1B, Jr.

Tina Tuakiapimahu, Catcher/UT, Fr.

Coach comment: 2022 was a huge statement season for our Lady Panthers. Our goal was to take it one game at a time, leave it all out on the field, and play for each other ... and we did just that, placing first in our region and second in state. However, we are not stopping there. We plan to pick up where we left off, come back stronger and complete. We are a young team with a lot of talented athletes returning. A year later ... we are bigger, faster, stronger. We know what it feels like to be on the big stage and because of that, we will be better prepared going into this 2023 season. We are often overlooked, but it keeps us motivated and hungry. We are looking forward to another successful season and returning to that big stage. One game at a time! “Family on 3.”

2. Cyprus Pirates

Head coach: Whitley Haimin (5th year).

2022 record: 20-11 (second in Region 2 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 4-3 record, Eliminated by West in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 6 in 6A)

2022 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Sammy Gallegos, SS/IF, Senior

Khloie Kramer, 2B/SS, Senior

Kaitlynn Youngdell, 3B/IF, Senior

Ashlyn Powell, P/IF, Senior

Ainzleigh Quinn, C/OF, Junior

Emma Klarman, OF, Junior

Alyssa McOmie, IF/P, Junior

Brooklynn Blower, OF/2B, Junior

Lani Kofe, 1B/3B, Junior

Mariah Blake, P/IF, Junior

Bree Garcia, P/1B, Sophomore

Addie Winn, C/OF, Sophomore

Calee Sharp, OF/UT, Sophomore

Baylee Pollock, IF, Sophomore

Grace Gober, OF/2B, Sophomore

Key newcomers:



Addi Youngdell, P/IF, Freshman

Rylie Coleman, P/OF, Freshman

Kava Haiola, SS/3B/OF, Freshman

Coach comment: We are pumped for the 2023 softball season with our amazing group. As always, we are looking forward to continue to compete, win, learn and grow. We have strong and experienced leaders along with young, great talent.

3. Hunter Wolverines

Head coach: Heather Carlson (eighth year).

2022 record: 5-13 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Taylorsville in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 15 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.9 rpg (No. 21 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Taylorsville Warriors

Head coach: Jace Hymas (sixth year).

2022 record: 11-16 (fourth in Region 2 with a 5-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Skyridge in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 11 in 6A)

2022 defense: 9.2 rpg (No. 22 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Roy Royals

Head coach: Steph Mark (sixth year).

2022 record: 8-16 (third in Region 2 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by West Jordan in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 14 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.7 rpg (No. 19 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Kearns Cougars

Head coach: Paul Lovata (first year).

2022 record: 1-15 (tied for sixth in Region 2 with a 1-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Cyprus in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 2.4 rpg (No. 25 in 6A)

2022 defense: 15.4 rpg (No. 25 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Granger Lancers

Head coach: Mark Wood (third year).

2022 record: 4-19 (tied for xith in Region 2 with a 1-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2022 postseason: record, Did not participate in 6A .

2022 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 23 in 6A)

2022 defense: 12.1 rpg (No. 23 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Kara Givens, OF, Sr.

Jordyn Wright, OF, Sr.

Brooke Earnshaw, P, Sr.

Daniella Armstrong, P, So.

Sophie Hennesey, C, SS, So.

Key newcomers:



Mackenzie Salazar, 3B, Fr.

Zion Haiola, 3B, Jr.

Angelia Naeata, SS, Fr.

Georgia Wiedbusch, P, Fr.

Coach comment: I am really excited for the upcoming year. We have a lot of new faces, and a lot of returning players. I see great things coming up for this team this year and can’t wait to get started.

Region 3

1. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Katelyn Elliott (ninth year).

2022 record: 28-1 (first in Region 3 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 7-0 record, Beat West in 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 4 in 6A)

2022 defense: 0.7 rpg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Jolie Mayfield, SS, Sr.

Mariyah Delgado, C, Sr.

Kylee Ruesch, Ut., Sr.

Tessa Hogue, OF, Jr.

Lilly Heitz, Ut, Jr.

Kyli Carrell, P, Jr.

Coach comment: Riverton lost some key players last year but we are loaded right back up with great talent, and ready for another great season.

2. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Mikki Jackson (27th year).

2022 record: 25-6 (second in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by West in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 9 in 6A)

2022 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: John Flores (sixth year).

2022 record: 13-14 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 12 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.4 rpg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Madison Jennings, Sr., Pitcher

Anslie Yazzie, Jr., SS

Star Gonzales, So., Pitcher

Skye Gonzales, So., Catcher

Clarissa Hotton, So., Outfield

Melanye Quintana, Jr., Outfield

Key newcomers:



Cadence Terry, Freshman, 1st base/Pitcher

Bryton Dawes, Freshman, Pitcher/Utility

Kennedy Jennings, Freshman, Pitcher/Utility

Coach comment: Positive outlook on the year. We will definitely be young in some positions, but this is going to allow players to step up and grow early on and build toward this year and future years. We have some excited players ready to take the field. Keys to success will be team buy-in, cohesion, adaptability, and consistency early on and throughout the year.

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Head coach: Andre Ashton (fourth year).

2022 record: 19-8 (third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Fremont in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2022 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Red Brooks, Sophomore, Pitcher

Coach comment: We will be very young, but looking forward to the season. Can’t wait to get started with this new group.

5. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: Heidi McKissick (10th year).

2022 record: 5-22 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-3 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 20 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 20 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Cassidy Hauptman, DH, Sr.

Gaby Lancaster, OF, Sr.

Kiaira Smith, P, Sr.

Kinlee McDermaid, UT, So.

McKenzie Quintero, OF, So.

Keira Rodriguez, UT, So.

Tanzie Smith, C, So.,

Key newcomers:



Sofia Lancaster, UT, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited for a new season and a fresh start. We have some strong senior leaders and underclassmen who will contribute this season.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

Head coach: Jocelyn Kaufman (fifth year).

2022 record: 15-13 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Fremont in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 8 rpg (No. 10 in 6A)

2022 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Isabella Knight, P/SS, Jr.

Kimberlin Christenson, UTL, Jr.

Hayden Ballard, 3rd/1st, Jr.

Alexis Hughes, OF, Jr.

Tatum Ballard, OF/P, Sr.

Elissa Gibson, OF, Sr.

Lacie Christensen, C/UTL, Sr.

Paisley McQueen, 2nd/P, So.

Ariana Fjeldsted, UTL/OF, So.

Brynn Hopkinson, 3rd/2nd/UTL, So.

Key newcomers:



Abigail Bunker, C, Fr.

Hailey Fox, UTL, Fr.

Coach comment: We are excited for this softball season and should have a pretty competitive team.

Region 4

1. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Tyler Plewe (second year).

2022 record: 24-7 (first in Region 4 with a 8-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by West in 6A bracket play.

2022 offense: 9 rpg (No. 7 in 6A)

2022 defense: 4 rpg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Elliott Plewe, Pitcher, Sr.

Moki Maughan, Shortstop, Sr.

Grace Beck, Third Base, Sr.

Ellie Barnes, Second Base, Sr.

Abbie Bailey, Left Field, Sr.

Gigi Hall, Center Field, Sr.

Irma Medina, Catcher, Jr.

Taya Tahbo, First Base, Jr.

Kadynce Barnes, Pitcher, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Addalie Purcell, Outfield/Pitcher, Jr.

Jada Smith, Utility, Jr.

Abbie Ellis, Utility, Sophomore

Coach comment: I’m excited to see how our team responds to last year’s deep, but ultimately disappointing run in the state playoffs. Two excellent players have moved on to play at the next level, but we have an experienced and extremely hungry core group of girls returning to keep our program moving in the right direction. They have sacrificed with blood, sweat and tears in the offseason to make this a very special year and are eager to leave it all out on the field.

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: Leslie Young (sixth year).

2022 record: 19-12 (third in Region 4 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by West in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 12.1 rpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.6 rpg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Hallie Young, Utility, Sr.

Brooke Fisher, SS/3rd, Jr.

Maile Larsen, Catcher/2nd, So.

Keslie Draney, Pitcher/3rd, So.

Maya Parry, OF, So.

Aniston Norton, 2nd/SS, So.

Camry Hancock, OF, Jr.

Kyser Bennett, Catcher/1st base, Jr.

Lainee Erickson, OF, So.

Key newcomers:



Megan Kriechbaum, Pitcher/1st, Sr.

Lauren Justus, OF, Jr.

Abby Barnes, DH, OF, Jr.

Cassidy Brinton, 1st/OF, So.

Olivia Niswander. 1st/OF/pitcher, So.

Kennedy Kunz, Pitcher/OF, So.

Grace Norman. 2nd/DH/Utility, So.

Allyson Young. Utility, Fr.

Mary Severe. OF, Fr.

Coach comment: I’m looking forward to this season. We have a complete team. We have solid defense, offense and good depth in pitching. We set big goals and have worked very hard all winter. We want it.

3. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Nikki Fitting (first year).

2022 record: 14-7 (second in Region 4 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Cyprus in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 11.8 rpg (No. 2 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Ryan Pead, Shortstop, So.

Lexi Hilton, OF/IF, So.

Maddison Buckley, Catcher/IF, So.

Key newcomers:



Brilynn Harrison, Pitcher, Fr.

Addison Conder, IF, Fr.

Audrey Sherman, IF/Catcher, Fr.

Coach comment: As the new head coach at Westlake this year, I am very excited for the upcoming season. We have some talented girls coming back. We have a promising group of freshman that will come in and make an immediate impact for us.

4. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Leslie Warr (ninth year).

Did not participate in varsity in 2022.

Returning contributors:



Afrika Baldamar Pitcher/1st,

Kennedy McKinney Catcher/SS

Dayna Policarpio OF

Reagan Rogerson 1st

Coach comment: After a year of rebuilding, the girls have worked hard in the offseason to come back to play a full and competitive season, We have a huge class of incoming freshmen and are excited to see what they bring to the table as the join our returning contributors. We look forward to fun and rewarding season, Best of luck to everyone.

5. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Dee Muse (fourth year).

2022 record: 11-12 (fourth in Region 4 with a 2-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Bingham in 6A super regionals.

2022 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 19 in 6A)

2022 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



McKayla Devereaux, 1B/OF

Adalee Spence, C/OF

Key newcomers:



Clara Gourley, P/1B/OF

Coach comment: It is a growing year for us, lots of young players.

6. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Todd Thompson (third year).

2022 record: 2-18 (fifth in Region 4 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Weber in 6A regionals.

2022 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 21 in 6A)

2022 defense: 14.4 rpg (No. 24 in 6A)

Additional info not provided.

