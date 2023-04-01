Facebook Twitter
April 2023 general conference

By Aaron Shill Aaron Shill
The Conference Center is shown through a glass window in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

The Conference Center is shown through the glass from the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 30, 2023, prior to the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this weekend.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place April 1-2 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

There will be five general sessions — three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Attendance at the Conference Center will be limited to 15,000 for each session. Conference can be experienced via broadcast television, radio and on various streaming platforms. Deseret.com will host the church’s YouTube broadcast of each session.

Check back here throughout the weekend for photo galleries from Deseret News photographers and talk summaries from the Church News team.

