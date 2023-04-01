April 2023 general conference

The 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will take place April 1-2 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

There will be five general sessions — three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Attendance at the Conference Center will be limited to 15,000 for each session. Conference can be experienced via broadcast television, radio and on various streaming platforms. Deseret.com will host the church’s YouTube broadcast of each session.

