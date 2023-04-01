People leave the Conference Center in Salt Lake City after the Saturday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The worldwide membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints grew to 17,002,461 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The net increase of 197,061 church members was revealed in the church’s annual statistical report issued during the Saturday afternoon session of the faith’s 193rd General Conference.

Reaching 17 million reflected a 26% increase in convert baptisms in 2022 over 2021.

The church’s membership numbered:

Other statistics from Saturday’s report:

31,330 congregations, up 15 from last year.

congregations, up 15 from last year. 3,521 stakes, up 23 from the previous year.

stakes, up 23 from the previous year. 411 missions, up four from last year.

missions, up four from last year. 517 districts, down three, replaced in part by the new stakes listed above.

districts, down three, replaced in part by the new stakes listed above. 89,059 new children of record, down 10 from the previous year.

new children of record, down 10 from the previous year. 212,172 converts baptized, up 43,889 from the previous year.

converts baptized, up 43,889 from the previous year. 62,544 young, full-time proselyting missionaries, up 8,005 from previous year.

young, full-time proselyting missionaries, up 8,005 from previous year. 29,806 church service missionaries, down 6,833 from last year.

There was one change to the statistical report. It did not include the number of temples. However, the church now has 172 temples in operation, announced and under renovation or construction, up from two at the end of 2021.

The church’s membership continues to become more international. Since 1998, the majority of Latter-day Saints have been outside the United States and Canada. Church leaders anticipate that by 2025, Latin America alone will have as many church members as the United States and Canada.

At the end of 2019, the church had 6,920,086 members in the U.S./Canada and 6,677,596 in Latin America, including Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Correction: A previous headline used the year 2023 instead of 2022.