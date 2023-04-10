Facebook Twitter
Nashville councils will vote on restoring House lawmaker in Tennessee

Nashville’s Metro Council could vote for former Rep. Justin Jones to return to his post in the Legislature immediately — but on an interim basis to fill his now vacant seat

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, prepares remarks for his expulsion proceedings in a room next to the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones was expelled for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber.

One of the two lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives last week will now be considered by the city council, who will likely vote on whether they want to reinstate him or not during a meeting Monday afternoon.

Nashville’s Metro Council could vote for former Rep. Justin Jones to return to his post in the Legislature immediately — but on an interim basis to fill his now vacant seat, The Associated Press reported.

Jones was voted out of the Tennessee House, along with former Rep. Justin Pearson, following a protest in the House.

Why were Justin Jones, Justin Pearson voted out of the Tennessee House?

Hundreds of students and parents marched to the Capitol to protest in favor of tougher gun laws in the state. During the protests on March 30. Jones, Pearson and Rep. Gloria Johnson “took to the state House floor to advocate for gun control, using a bullhorn to address their colleagues and protesters,” according to CNN.

Following the protest, the Republican-majority House argued the trio had broken decorum and three requested to put them up for expulsion. Last Thursday, Jones and Pearson were voted out by the party-line majority, and Johnson was one vote shy of expulsion, the Deseret News reported.

Will Justin Jones, Justin Pearson be reinstated in the House?

At least 23 members from the Nashville Metro Council have declared publicly or confirmed with NBC News they intend on voting to reinstate Jones back to the Legislature.

Members of Pearson’s district, which covers Memphis, have also expressed interest in reinstating him to the now-open House seat.

“I believe the expulsion of State Rep. Justin Pearson was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods,” Shelby County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mickell Lowery said in a statement, per CNN.

If Pearson and Jones are reinstated by their respective council members, they will serve on an interim basis, but to serve a full-elected term, they will each have to campaign and run again for the elected position in a special election to be held in coming months.

