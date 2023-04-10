A new McFlurry is coming to town

Creamy vanilla soft serve with bits of buttery shortbread cookies and strawberry-flavored chunks — this new McFlurry makes a popular springtime dessert a little cooler.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry comes to McDonald’s on Wednesday and is a new flavor for U.S. customers. According to Food & Wine, a similar flavor with Oreos is sold in Singapore, but this is the first time this flavor will hit the U.S.

This McFlurry is only available for a limited amount of time. The McDonald’s website said to order it off of the McDonald’s app since there’s a limited supply at participating restaurants. It will be on the Sweets and Treats menu on Wednesday.

How to try McDonald’s new McFlurry

On Wednesday, order the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry at a participating location using the McDonald’s app to try the new soft serve treat. It’s not only available on the app, but the McDonald’s website recommended ordering it via the app.

New frosted strawberry biscuits at Popeye’s

Is a strawberry crazy inevitable? Strawberries are a popular fruit already, but especially during spring and summer. Popeye’s also recently added a strawberry-flavored menu item.

The Tennessean reported Popeye’s added a frosted strawberry biscuit for a limited time only. These biscuits have strawberry chunks with natural flavoring and a frosting drizzled on top. Strawberry desserts might be the big trend this coming spring and fall.

Strawberry desserts to try in 2023

Strawberry cheesecake.

Chocolate-dipped strawberries on top of chocolate cake.

Strawberry shortcake.

Strawberry cheesecake ice cream.

Strawberries filled with cheesecake filling.

Strawberry tart.

Strawberry cake with strawberry frosting.

Strawberry crumble.

Strawberry trifle.

Strawberry crepes.

Why are McDonald’s ice cream machines always broken?

Have you ever been in the drive-thru and ordered an ice cream treat only to hear their machines are broken? Well even if you haven’t, you may have heard about it. It’s become something of an urban legend, but the machines aren’t always broken.

There’s even a website called McBroken, which lists which machines are supposedly broken and where they are, according to All Recipes. The chain has even made fun of themselves for the broken ice cream machines.

we have a joke about our soft serve machine but we're worried it won't work — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 11, 2020

One of the reasons the machine may be down at your particular McDonald’s is the long cleaning process these machines go through. It takes around four hours to clean through a self-cleaning process, per All Recipes. There’s also been some reports of error messages on the machines that employees can’t resolve. In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission began looking into these ice cream machines, so it’s possible there will be a fix in the future.