Post Malone’s Raising Cane’s has a Barbie meets Medieval aesthetic

Utah resident and international music sensation Post Malone designed a Raising Cane’s in Midvale and the timing couldn’t have been better.

With all the buzz about the new “Barbie” movie, the classic hot pink (aka Barbie pink) has been splattered all over social media. Post Malone seems to have taken a cue from Barbie when designing the Raising Cane’s, which is hot pink.

What does the Post Malone Raising Cane’s look like?

The exterior of the restaurant has some of Post Malone’s tattoos on the outside and has a metallic “1” on the outside, along with a permanent Ford truck as a decoration, per ABC 4. It’s a silver Classic 1974 Ford F250 with a custom license plate.

The interior of this hot pink restaurant pays homage to Post Malone in many different ways. Fox 13 reported memorabilia like his 2019 Grammy Awards outfit (which was pink, incidentally) and some of his guitars will adorn the walls as customers eat their chicken fingers.

The interior is expected to be just as pink as the exterior, said Fox 13. A pink vending machine will be stocked with Post Malone merchandise for any customers who want to purchase it. The chain will also offer a box called “Posty’s Way,” filled with “four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, 2 Cane’s sauces, 2 slices of Texas toast, extra salt and pepper and an unsweet tea/lemonade mix. The meal also comes with a special napkin, sticker and a 32-ounce collector’s cup.”

In an unexpected twist, the bathrooms also have a unique theme. KSL TV reported one of the exclusive features of the restaurant will be its medieval themed bathrooms. Medieval meets Barbie-inspired hot pink isn’t what a typical Raising Cane’s looks like, but when Post Malone is involved, the unexpected should be expected.

Not only does the restaurant look like Post Malone’s personality, per ABC 4 News, employees at this location will be wearing special uniforms with a Post Malone theme and the bags your food comes in will also fit the aesthetic.

The Raising Cane’s restaurant personally designed by Post Malone, located at 890 Fort Union Blvd. in Midvale, is pictured in this handout photo released to the media April 11, 2023. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday with Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and also Post Malone. Raising Cane’s

Where is the Post Malone Raising Cane’s?

It’s located at 890 E. Fort Union Blvd., in Midvale. According to Raising Cane’s website, the restaurant reopens on Thursday.

Is Post Malone from Utah?

No. Post Malone is from New York.

Why does Post Malone live in Utah?

Post Malone opened up about his move to Billboard magazine in January 2022 — where his love of Raising Cane’s chicken was also mentioned. The music star had lived in California and said his creativity spark had gone away. He was hoping the move to Utah would give him the peace and quiet he needed to do his work.

Members of his family said they were excited about his move to Utah because they hoped it would bring him the peace he needed. The Deseret News reported Post Malone said his move gave him the opportunity to think about what his life might look like after he’s done with music.