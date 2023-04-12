One of the biggest mysteries on ‘The Masked Singer’ right now

The identity of the Dandelion is currently one of the biggest mysteries on “The Masked Singer.”

The mystery singer made her “Masked Singer” debut on April 5, and wowed the show’s panelists and viewers with a cover of Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow” and “(I’ve Got A) Golden Ticket” from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” the entertainment site Gold Derby reported.

Dandelion will compete against two new contestants on April 12. Here’s what we know about the mystery singer.

Clues about the Dandelion on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

During the April 5 episode, Dandelion revealed the following clue, per Variety:

(A picture of ruby slippers on billboards): “These heels were made for performing. TV, movies, concerts, and even charting next to Olivia Rodrigo.”

A voiceover package revealed more information about Dandelion, Variety reported:

My life has always felt kind of like a movie. The Wizard of Oz, to be exact. Like Judy Garland, I started my career when I was just a kid. I’ve worked with all the greats: Madonna, Flea, Sir Elton John. The living and the dead. But the way I am, I was restless for a home. A place to play my keys. So, I put down roots, in a musical city. Sadly, much like the Wizard of Oz, a devastating twister hit my home. But just like dandelions growing through the cracks in the concrete, I rebuilt. I learned no matter what, there’s always sunshine after the rain.

According to Distractify, other clues about Dandelion included:



A “Wanted” sign.

A rainbow.

An apple.

An angel.

Who is Dandelion on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

Per Parade, guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:



Zooey Deschanel.

Emmy Rossum.

Reese Witherspoon.

But fans have other ideas.

Actress and singer Vanessa Williams is a popular guess, per Parade and Distractify. Some fans have guessed Diana Ross, who starred as Dorothy in 1978’s “The Wiz.”

Gold Derby, meanwhile, purports that Dandelion is actress Alicia Witt — and the site provides a lot of information to support that guess. Witt was 8 when she starred in the 1984 film “Dune.” Over the years, she has worked with Madonna in the 1995 movie “Four Rooms”; voiced characters with Flea in the 1998 film “Gen 13”; and co-starred in the show “Nashville,” which once featured Elton John as a guest star.

The site also notes that Witt is a pianist, and that her Nashville home was damaged from tornadoes in 2020.

Who has been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

So far this season, the following celebrities have been unmasked:



Dick Van Dyke.

Sara Evans.

Debbie Gibson.

Grandmaster Flash.

Howie Mandel.

Michael Bolton.

Malin Akerman.

Lele Pons.

Alexa Bliss.

Holly Robinson Peete.

Dee Snider.

George Wendt.

Christine Quinn.

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 7 p.m. MDT. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.

