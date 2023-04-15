Facebook Twitter
Danny Sprinkle’s Utah State coaching staff is taking shape, and it includes a former Ute assistant coach

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah State basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle is starting to form his coaching staff in Logan.

Sprinkle has added assistant coaches Chris Haslam and Andy Hill to his staff at Utah State, he told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Both Haslam and Hill coached with Sprinkle at Montana State.

It’s a return to the state of Utah for Hill, who has a long history at the University of Utah. Hill spent a decade at Utah under former head coach Larry Krystkowiak, who led the Utes’ basketball program from 2011 to 2021.

When he wasn’t retained by incoming head coach Craig Smith, Hill was hired as an assistant coach at New Mexico, coaching there in the 2021-22 season, then joined Sprinkle’s staff at Montana State in the 2022-23 season and will follow him to Utah State.

Haslam has been an assistant coach at Montana State for 10 seasons, with an emphasis on bringing European talent to the program, per his bio on the school’s website.

