She went viral after singing at a Utah Jazz game. Now, this teen is on ‘American Idol’

When she was just 11 years old, Paige Anne stood in the middle of Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, surrounded by thousands of spectators, and performed the national anthem ahead of a matchup between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The singer from Idaho Falls had won an audition to perform at the game in 2018 — an audition that almost didn’t happen because she was feeling sick. But, as her mom recalled to Eastidahonews.com at the time, Anne said a prayer before the audition and her “voice came out of nowhere” and “blew (the) judges away.”

Her performance at that Jazz game ended up going viral and launched a number of opportunities for her, the Deseret News reported.

Now, at 16, Anne is competing on “American Idol.”

Who is Paige Anne on ‘American Idol’ 2023?

Anne’s audition for this season of “American Idol” stood out for one big reason: She brought snow cones for “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and gave a shoutout to Tropical Sno in Idaho Falls.

Ahead of the audition, the teenager got a short pep talk from “Idol” star David Archuleta — a singer she has long admired and seen in concert a number of times. She told Archuleta she was nervous to try out in front of the show’s judges. Those nerves ended up having an impact on her audition as she began to sing Pink’s “What About Us,” but by the time she got to the end and her nerves had calmed a bit, the judges were visibly impressed with her powerhouse vocals.

“I was praying for that one note, and you hit it,” Richie said. “And that was when I said, ‘show business.’”

Although Perry did not vote to push Anne through to the next round, both Richie and Bryan gave the singer a “yes” and sent her through.

“This audition means literally the world to me,” Anne said during her audition, adding that she’s been watching the show since she was 6 years old and has long dreamed of being on the show.

Most recently during her “Idol” run, Anne participated in a singoff with fellow contestant Megan Danielle, performing Adele’s “Easy On Me.” At that moment, the judges selected Danielle to move forward while sending Anne home.

But then on Sunday, “Idol” unexpectedly announced that Anne was still in the competition, competing in the show’s top 26. It’s unclear if another contestant dropped out, but it appears to have been a fairly last-minute change.

How to vote on ‘American Idol’ 2023

“American Idol” airs Sundays and Mondays at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.

Voting for the top 26 round has begun. There are three ways to vote:



Online at AmericanIdol.com/vote.

The “American Idol ” app.

app. Text message (each contestant is given a number that will air during the episode).

Voting for the performers Monday night closes at 4 a.m. MDT on April 18. Voting is limited to 10 votes per contestant per voting method.