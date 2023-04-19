The UFO is a front-runner on this season of “The Masked Singer,” along with Macaw and California Roll.

The UFO, Macaw and California Roll will perform on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night. While the singer behind the UFO remains a mystery for at least a little while longer, that isn’t stopping fans from guessing. Here’s a look at what we know about the UFO.

Clues about the UFO on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

The UFO made its “Masked Singer” debut on April 12, with a performance of Coldplay’s “Yellow.”

A voiceover package revealed the following information about the UFO, per Variety:

An unidentified flying object was spotted hovering over a runway in New England and moving west. The musical frequencies it’s emitting are influencing radio waves and masking local broadcasts across the country. Local reports in New York say it touched down on the runway for 30 seconds and struck a pose with the locals. Witnesses on the ground describe the object as ‘down to earth’ to begin with. Then it skyrocketed into the stratosphere overnight, along with several sister ships. Latest news show its course charted for the ‘Masked Singer’ stage. Look out universe, this is no model plane. Prepare for possible invasion right now.

Astronaut Mike Massimino also delivered the following clue: “Planet wide. I don’t like to brag, but I’m not just known in America but the whole galaxy.”

According to Screen Rant, other clues included:



A diamond tiara.

A flag with three vertical stripes that says , “I Heart IT.”

“I Heart IT.” A picture of Queen Victoria.

Golden Gate Bridge.

Sewing machine.

A text message that says: “GG! Time to sing!”

Who is the UFO on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

According to Variety, guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:



Kendall Jenner.

Gigi Hadid.

Emily Blunt.

Kaia Gerber.

The entertainment site Gold Derby purports that UFO is Olivia Culpo, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012.

“Culpo’s rapid rise in the world of pageants was referenced in the mock newscast that introduced UFO: ‘It skyrocketed into the stratosphere overnight,’” Gold Derby reported. “Within a year, Culpo went from being a college student at Boston University to being crowned Miss Rhode Island, then Miss USA and, ultimately, Miss Universe.”

Gold Derby also noted that the Golden Gate Bridge could be connected to Culpo’s fiance, Christian McCaffrey, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

Who has been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

So far this season, the following celebrities have been unmasked:



Dick Van Dyke.

Sara Evans.

Debbie Gibson.

Grandmaster Flash.

Howie Mandel.

Michael Bolton.

Malin Akerman.

Lele Pons.

Alexa Bliss.

Holly Robinson Peete.

George Wendt.

Christine Quinn.

Dee Snider.

Alicia Witt.

Melissa Joan Hart.

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 7 p.m. MDT. Episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.