Charges against Alec Baldwin expected to be dropped for ‘Rust’ shooting

In an exclusive, Deadline reported the charges against Alec Baldwin are expected to be dropped less than two weeks ahead of the trial scheduled to begin in New Mexico.

Baldwin previously had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins. On the set of the Western movie “Rust,” a gun discharged, which led to the death of Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armorer, was also charged alongside Baldwin. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

The incident occurred in October 2021.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed pleaded not guilty. Previously, Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the gun and said it went off accidentally, per The Guardian.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are expected to begin the process to drop charges maybe even as soon as Thursday, according to Deadline. The charges against Baldwin are expected to be dropped without prejudice, which means prosecution could refile at any point.

Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said to CNN, “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

The charges against Gutierrez-Reed are believed to remain, but it’s unclear, according to NBC News. A preliminary hearing was set for May 3 for Gutierrez-Reed, per CNN.

The movie “Rust” has continued filming amid the legal proceedings. Deadline reported, “Matthew Hutchins previously filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions over the shooting; the sides reached a settlement on October 5, 2022 in a pact that included Hutchins coming aboard as EP to help finish the film.”

Charges against Alec Baldwin

Baldwin was charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, according to Deseret News.

Those charges, if he was convicted, carried a sentence with prison time. Deseret News reported that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed “were both charged in ‘the alternative,’ which means a jury can convict them of only one of the charges they face. The first count has a maximum of 18 months in prison and the second count comes with a maximum of five years behind bars.”

What is involuntary manslaughter?

As I previously reported, involuntary manslaughter is a legal term that refers to an unintentional homicide.

There are two types of involuntary manslaughter instances, according to legal database Justia. Recklessness and criminal negligence is one type of manslaughter and the other is misdemeanor manslaughter.