BYU football gets commitment from Weber State OL transfer Jake Eichorn

The BYU Cougars football program has rebuilt its offensive line through the transfer portal this offseason after it lost a bunch of players to it, and on Sunday, the Cougars got a commitment from yet an additional transfer.

This one has deep connection with new defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

That player would be former Weber State lineman Jake Eichorn, who was a starter in 2022 for the Wildcats, where Hill was the head coach.

Listed by Weber State at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, Eichorn signed with the Wildcats as part of their 2021 recruiting class after a standout prep career at Beaver High.

He redshirted his first season and then played in 12 of 13 games last season.

Eichorn announced on April 11 that he would be entering the portal. In addition to BYU, he received offers from Washington State, several Mountain West Conference schools and several FCS schools.

As noted by Vanquish the Foe’s Robby McCombs, Eichorn is the fifth offensive lineman to transfer to BYU this offseason, joining Caleb Etienne (Oklahoma State), Paul Maile (Utah), Weylin Lapuaho (Utah State) and Ian Fitzgerald (Missouri State).