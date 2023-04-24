Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 24, 2023 | 
High School Golf Sports High School

High school girls golf: Week 7 region recap from some 6A, 5A and 3A regions

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school girls golf: Week 7 region recap from some 6A, 5A and 3A regions
Skyline’s Ashley Lam tees off as she and other girls compete in the 5A golf championship at River Oaks Golf Course in 2022.

Skyline’s Ashley Lam tees off as she and other girls compete in the 5A golf championship at River Oaks Golf Course in 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Region 2

Overall standings (through three matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 450 — Cyprus
  • 456 — Roy
  • 518 — West
  • 531 — Granger
  • 536 — Hunter
  • 537 — Taylorsville

Individual standings (through three matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 87.3 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
  • 90.7 — Angela Roberts, West
  • 106.3 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
  • 110 — Elena Lapana, Granger
  • 110.3 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
  • 111 — Sara Bird, Roy
  • 111.7 — Allison King, Hunter
  • 114 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
  • 123.3 — Ariana Cantori, Taylorsville
  • 127.7 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
  • 124.7 — Lexi Poll, Roy
  • 125 — Jounii Deli, West

Most recent tournament (April 18)

At Mountain View Golf Course

  • 80 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
  • 86 — Angela Roberts, West
  • 90 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
  • 103 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
  • 104 — Allison King, Hunter
  • 105 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
  • 105 — Sara Bird, Roy
  • 110 — Elena Lapana, Granger
  • 116 — Kristen Johnson, Taylorsville
  • 118 — Lexie Poll, Roy

Region 3

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 364 — Bingham
  • 381 — Riverton
  • 386 — Copper Hills
  • 391 — Herriman
  • 407 — Mountain Ridge

Individual standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 79.5 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
  • 86.33 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
  • 89 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
  • 89.5 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 90 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
  • 90.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 90.5 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
  • 91.33 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
  • 93 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
  • 94.25 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
  • 96 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham

Most recent tournament (April 19)

At Mountain View Golf Course

  • 78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
  • 81 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
  • 83 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
  • 87 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
  • 87 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
  • 89 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
  • 89 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
  • 90 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
  • 90 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
  • 90 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

Region 4

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 314.5 — Lone Peak
  • 345 — Corner Canyon
  • 382 — Skyridge
  • 384.5 — American Fork
  • 396.5 — Westlake
  • 408.3 — Pleasant Grove

Individual standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 74.2 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 75.8 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 77.6 — Lily Shin, American Fork
  • 78.75 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
  • 79.8 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 79.8 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
  • 83.6 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
  • 86.6 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
  • 87.6 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove
  • 87.8 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
  • 88.6 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon
  • 89.2 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

Most recent tournament (April 19)

At The Ridge Golf Course

  • 73 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
  • 73 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
  • 73 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
  • 78 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
  • 79 — Lily Shin, American Fork
  • 81 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
  • 82 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
  • 82 — Kya Coon, Westlake
  • 84 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
  • 85 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak

Region 5

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 345.3 — Bonneville
  • 374.3 — Northridge
  • 387.3 — Bountiful
  • 408 — Viewmont
  • 412.3 — Box Elder
  • 416.3 — Woods Cross

Individual standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 74.1 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 78.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 88.8 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
  • 88.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 96.5 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
  • 96.3 — Makayla Hansen, Box Elder
  • 96.3 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
  • 95 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
  • 95 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
  • 100.8 — Nicole Kirkwood, Northridge
  • 97 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
  • 102.3 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

Most recent tournament (April 20)

At Sun Hills Golf Course

  • 72 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
  • 81 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
  • 84 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
  • 85 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
  • 85 — Nicole Kirkwood, Northridge
  • 86 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
  • 88 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
  • 88 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
  • 89 — Makayla Hansen, Box Elder
  • 89 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

Region 6

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 340 — Skyline
  • 353.5 — Olympus
  • 371 — Brighton
  • 394.5 — Murray
  • 395.5 — East
  • 404 — Park City
  • 439 — Highland

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 68 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
  • 73 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
  • 81 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
  • 83 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus
  • 87 — Abby Francis, Park City
  • 89 — Hirasuna Kindra, Murray
  • 90 — Kate Olson, Highland
  • 91 — Getty, MayKaylee, Murray
  • 91 — Tegan Halloram, Skyline
  • 92 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
  • 93 — Barlocker, Abby, Murray
  • 93 — Whitney Grant, East

Most recent tournament

  • 69 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
  • 73 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
  • 81 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
  • 83 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus
  • 90 — Kate Olson, Highland
  • 91 — Hirasuna, Kindra, Murray
  • 91 — Tegan Halloram, Skyline
  • 92 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
  • 93 — Barlocker Abby, Murray
  • 93 — Whitney Grant, East

Region 9

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 354 — Springville
  • 361 — Spanish Fork
  • 373 — Wasatch
  • 415 — Salem Hills
  • 416 — Provo
  • 437 — Maple Mountain

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 75 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
  • 83 — Alexa Child, Springville
  • 84 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
  • 84.5 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
  • 87.5 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 88.5 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
  • 90 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
  • 91.5 — Ali, Smith, Springville
  • 94 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
  • 94 — Laura Halladay, Provo
  • 94.5 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork
  • 95.5 — Gerogia Wilde, Springville

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Timpanogos Golf Course

  • 74 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
  • 85 — Ali, Smith, Springville
  • 86 — Alexa Child, Springville
  • 86 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
  • 86 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
  • 87 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
  • 89 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
  • 89 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
  • 91 — Gerogia Wilde, Springville

Region 12

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 349.8 — Richfield
  • 406 — Carbon
  • 424.4 — Emery
  • 507.4 — Canyon View

Individual standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School

  • 84.2 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 88 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 88.2 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 91.6 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 94.8 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
  • 94.8 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 96.6 — Carley West, Carbon
  • 97 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
  • 99.2 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
  • 100.2 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
  • 100.5 — Navey Archibald, Richfield
  • 103.2 — Grace Simms, Carbon

Most recent tournament (April 18)

At Millsite Golf Course

  • 83 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
  • 87 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
  • 88 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
  • 88 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
  • 91 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
  • 92 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
  • 95 — Carley West, Carbon
  • 95 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
  • 96 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

Next Up In Sports
Who is NFL draft prospect Jaren Hall?
Lucy Stanhope the second Utah gymnast to enter transfer portal this offseason
She went viral after singing at a Utah Jazz game. Now, this teen has made the top 20 on ‘American Idol’
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
Grading the two Jazz players who were on expiring contracts this year
Isaac Wilson discussed his official visit to Utah. Here’s what he said