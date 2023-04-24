High school girls golf: Week 7 region recap from some 6A, 5A and 3A regions

Region 2

Overall standings (through three matches)

Stroke average — School



450 — Cyprus

456 — Roy

518 — West

531 — Granger

536 — Hunter

537 — Taylorsville

Individual standings (through three matches)

Stroke average — School



87.3 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

90.7 — Angela Roberts, West

106.3 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus

110 — Elena Lapana, Granger

110.3 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

111 — Sara Bird, Roy

111.7 — Allison King, Hunter

114 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy

123.3 — Ariana Cantori, Taylorsville

127.7 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus

124.7 — Lexi Poll, Roy

125 — Jounii Deli, West

Most recent tournament (April 18)

At Mountain View Golf Course



80 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus

86 — Angela Roberts, West

90 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus

103 — Gracie Holmes, Roy

104 — Allison King, Hunter

105 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy

105 — Sara Bird, Roy

110 — Elena Lapana, Granger

116 — Kristen Johnson, Taylorsville

118 — Lexie Poll, Roy

Region 3

Overall standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School



364 — Bingham

381 — Riverton

386 — Copper Hills

391 — Herriman

407 — Mountain Ridge

Individual standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School



79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

79.5 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

86.33 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham

89 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

89.5 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

90 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

90.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

90.5 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

91.33 — Audrey Crump, Herriman

93 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

94.25 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

96 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham

Most recent tournament (April 19)

At Mountain View Golf Course



78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

81 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

83 — Morgan Ives, Bingham

87 — Mya Thompson, Bingham

87 — Audrey Crump, Herriman

89 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

89 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills

90 — Kayci Wells, Riverton

90 — Hallie Sant, Herriman

90 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge

Region 4

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



314.5 — Lone Peak

345 — Corner Canyon

382 — Skyridge

384.5 — American Fork

396.5 — Westlake

408.3 — Pleasant Grove

Individual standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



74.2 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

75.8 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

77.6 — Lily Shin, American Fork

78.75 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

79.8 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

79.8 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon

83.6 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

86.6 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak

87.6 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove

87.8 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak

88.6 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon

89.2 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

Most recent tournament (April 19)

At The Ridge Golf Course



73 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

73 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

73 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

78 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon

79 — Lily Shin, American Fork

81 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon

82 — Addie Branham, Skyridge

82 — Kya Coon, Westlake

84 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak

85 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak

Region 5

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



345.3 — Bonneville

374.3 — Northridge

387.3 — Bountiful

408 — Viewmont

412.3 — Box Elder

416.3 — Woods Cross

Individual standings (through four matches)

Stroke average — School



74.1 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

78.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

88.8 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

88.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

96.5 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

96.3 — Makayla Hansen, Box Elder

96.3 — Irene Solas, Bonneville

95 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

95 — Holland Staker, Bountiful

100.8 — Nicole Kirkwood, Northridge

97 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

102.3 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

Most recent tournament (April 20)

At Sun Hills Golf Course



72 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

81 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

84 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

85 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

85 — Nicole Kirkwood, Northridge

86 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

88 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

88 — Irene Solas, Bonneville

89 — Makayla Hansen, Box Elder

89 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

Region 6

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



340 — Skyline

353.5 — Olympus

371 — Brighton

394.5 — Murray

395.5 — East

404 — Park City

439 — Highland

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



68 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

73 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

81 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

83 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus

87 — Abby Francis, Park City

89 — Hirasuna Kindra, Murray

90 — Kate Olson, Highland

91 — Getty, MayKaylee, Murray

91 — Tegan Halloram, Skyline

92 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus

93 — Barlocker, Abby, Murray

93 — Whitney Grant, East

Most recent tournament



69 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

73 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

81 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

83 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus

90 — Kate Olson, Highland

91 — Hirasuna, Kindra, Murray

91 — Tegan Halloram, Skyline

92 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus

93 — Barlocker Abby, Murray

93 — Whitney Grant, East

Region 9

Overall standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



354 — Springville

361 — Spanish Fork

373 — Wasatch

415 — Salem Hills

416 — Provo

437 — Maple Mountain

Individual standings (through two matches)

Stroke average — School



75 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

83 — Alexa Child, Springville

84 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville

84.5 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch

87.5 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

88.5 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills

90 — Raina Riml, Wasatch

91.5 — Ali, Smith, Springville

94 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch

94 — Laura Halladay, Provo

94.5 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork

95.5 — Gerogia Wilde, Springville

Most recent tournament (April 17)

At Timpanogos Golf Course



74 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

85 — Ali, Smith, Springville

86 — Alexa Child, Springville

86 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch

86 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

87 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville

89 — Raina Riml, Wasatch

89 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills

91 — Gerogia Wilde, Springville

Region 12

Overall standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



349.8 — Richfield

406 — Carbon

424.4 — Emery

507.4 — Canyon View

Individual standings (through five matches)

Stroke average — School



84.2 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

88 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

88.2 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

91.6 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

94.8 — Char Poulsen, Richfield

94.8 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

96.6 — Carley West, Carbon

97 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

99.2 — Mylie Miller, Richfield

100.2 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon

100.5 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

103.2 — Grace Simms, Carbon

Most recent tournament (April 18)

At Millsite Golf Course

