High school girls golf: Week 7 region recap from some 6A, 5A and 3A regions

Region 2
Overall standings (through three matches)
Stroke average — School
- 450 — Cyprus
- 456 — Roy
- 518 — West
- 531 — Granger
- 536 — Hunter
- 537 — Taylorsville
Individual standings (through three matches)
Stroke average — School
- 87.3 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 90.7 — Angela Roberts, West
- 106.3 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
- 110 — Elena Lapana, Granger
- 110.3 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 111 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 111.7 — Allison King, Hunter
- 114 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
- 123.3 — Ariana Cantori, Taylorsville
- 127.7 — Katey Chandra, Cyprus
- 124.7 — Lexi Poll, Roy
- 125 — Jounii Deli, West
Most recent tournament (April 18)
At Mountain View Golf Course
- 80 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus
- 86 — Angela Roberts, West
- 90 — Madilyn Hongell, Cyprus
- 103 — Gracie Holmes, Roy
- 104 — Allison King, Hunter
- 105 — Anika Thorstensen, Roy
- 105 — Sara Bird, Roy
- 110 — Elena Lapana, Granger
- 116 — Kristen Johnson, Taylorsville
- 118 — Lexie Poll, Roy
Region 3
Overall standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 364 — Bingham
- 381 — Riverton
- 386 — Copper Hills
- 391 — Herriman
- 407 — Mountain Ridge
Individual standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 79 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 79.5 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 86.33 — Maddie Horsley, Bingham
- 89 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 89.5 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 90 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 90.5 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 90.5 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
- 91.33 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
- 93 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
- 94.25 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
- 96 — Georgie Paterakis, Bingham
Most recent tournament (April 19)
At Mountain View Golf Course
- 78 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
- 81 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
- 83 — Morgan Ives, Bingham
- 87 — Mya Thompson, Bingham
- 87 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
- 89 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
- 89 — Kailee Walker, Copper Hills
- 90 — Kayci Wells, Riverton
- 90 — Hallie Sant, Herriman
- 90 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge
Region 4
Overall standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 314.5 — Lone Peak
- 345 — Corner Canyon
- 382 — Skyridge
- 384.5 — American Fork
- 396.5 — Westlake
- 408.3 — Pleasant Grove
Individual standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 74.2 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 75.8 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 77.6 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 78.75 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 79.8 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 79.8 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
- 83.6 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
- 86.6 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
- 87.6 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove
- 87.8 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 88.6 — Laney Ross, Corner Canyon
- 89.2 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
Most recent tournament (April 19)
At The Ridge Golf Course
- 73 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- 73 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- 73 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
- 78 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
- 79 — Lily Shin, American Fork
- 81 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon
- 82 — Addie Branham, Skyridge
- 82 — Kya Coon, Westlake
- 84 — Emma Pratt, Lone Peak
- 85 — Brooklyn Schiess, Lone Peak
Region 5
Overall standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 345.3 — Bonneville
- 374.3 — Northridge
- 387.3 — Bountiful
- 408 — Viewmont
- 412.3 — Box Elder
- 416.3 — Woods Cross
Individual standings (through four matches)
Stroke average — School
- 74.1 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 78.3 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 88.8 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 88.8 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 96.5 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 96.3 — Makayla Hansen, Box Elder
- 96.3 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
- 95 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 95 — Holland Staker, Bountiful
- 100.8 — Nicole Kirkwood, Northridge
- 97 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
- 102.3 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
Most recent tournament (April 20)
At Sun Hills Golf Course
- 72 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
- 81 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
- 84 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
- 85 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
- 85 — Nicole Kirkwood, Northridge
- 86 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
- 88 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville
- 88 — Irene Solas, Bonneville
- 89 — Makayla Hansen, Box Elder
- 89 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
Region 6
Overall standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 340 — Skyline
- 353.5 — Olympus
- 371 — Brighton
- 394.5 — Murray
- 395.5 — East
- 404 — Park City
- 439 — Highland
Individual standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 68 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 73 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 81 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 83 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus
- 87 — Abby Francis, Park City
- 89 — Hirasuna Kindra, Murray
- 90 — Kate Olson, Highland
- 91 — Getty, MayKaylee, Murray
- 91 — Tegan Halloram, Skyline
- 92 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
- 93 — Barlocker, Abby, Murray
- 93 — Whitney Grant, East
Most recent tournament
- 69 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
- 73 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
- 81 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
- 83 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus
- 90 — Kate Olson, Highland
- 91 — Hirasuna, Kindra, Murray
- 91 — Tegan Halloram, Skyline
- 92 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
- 93 — Barlocker Abby, Murray
- 93 — Whitney Grant, East
Region 9
Overall standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 354 — Springville
- 361 — Spanish Fork
- 373 — Wasatch
- 415 — Salem Hills
- 416 — Provo
- 437 — Maple Mountain
Individual standings (through two matches)
Stroke average — School
- 75 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 83 — Alexa Child, Springville
- 84 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
- 84.5 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
- 87.5 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 88.5 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
- 90 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
- 91.5 — Ali, Smith, Springville
- 94 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch
- 94 — Laura Halladay, Provo
- 94.5 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork
- 95.5 — Gerogia Wilde, Springville
Most recent tournament (April 17)
At Timpanogos Golf Course
- 74 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
- 85 — Ali, Smith, Springville
- 86 — Alexa Child, Springville
- 86 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch
- 86 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
- 87 — Lexi Pugmire, Springville
- 89 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
- 89 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills
- 91 — Gerogia Wilde, Springville
Region 12
Overall standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 349.8 — Richfield
- 406 — Carbon
- 424.4 — Emery
- 507.4 — Canyon View
Individual standings (through five matches)
Stroke average — School
- 84.2 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 88 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 88.2 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 91.6 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 94.8 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
- 94.8 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 96.6 — Carley West, Carbon
- 97 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
- 99.2 — Mylie Miller, Richfield
- 100.2 — Savanna Rasmussen, Carbon
- 100.5 — Navey Archibald, Richfield
- 103.2 — Grace Simms, Carbon
Most recent tournament (April 18)
At Millsite Golf Course
- 83 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 87 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 88 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- 88 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 91 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
- 92 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 95 — Carley West, Carbon
- 95 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery
- 96 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery